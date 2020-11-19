UCIL Admit Card 2020 Released @ucil.gov.in, Download Graduate Trainee, Apprentice and Other Posts Call Letter Here

UCIL Admit Card 2020: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has uploaded the admit card of Computer Based Test for the post of Graduate Operational Trainee (Chemical), Mining Mate-C, Boiler-cum-Compressor Attendant-A, Winding Engine Driver-B, Blaster-B, Apprentice (Mining Mate) & Apprentice (Laboratory Assistant). Candidates who have applied for UCIL Recruitment 2020 can download the admit card from the official website of UCIL - ucil.gov.in.

UCIL Admit Card Link is given below. Candidates can also download UCIL 02/2020 Admit Card, directly, through the link below

UCIL Admit Card Download Link

UCIL Exam will be conducted in online mode on 06 December 2020 (Sunday). There will be 120 objective type questions with multiple choice answers in each Paper:

UCIL Exam Pattern

Subject No of Questions Marks General English 10 10 General Knowledge/ Awareness 10 10 Reasoning 10 10 Numerical Ability 10 10 ) Professional Knowledge (Discipline related)-8 80 80

Each question will carry 1 mark and there is no penalty for wrong answer. No marks will be awarded for un-attempted questions. The duration of online exam is 2 hours.

The question paper shall be set in bilingual language i.e. English and Hindi only. However, in case of any typographical error in Hindi, the English version of the question shall be considered as valid.

Final selection will be based on the consolidated merit of Computer Based Test keeping in view the provision of reservation for SC/ST/OBC/PH

How to Download UCIL Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to the official website of UCIL i.e. ucil.gov.in Click “Jobs” Tab Now, click on the link “Download Admit Card for Computer Based Test to be held on* 06/12/2020* against Advt. No.02/2020” Enter your User ID and Password and click on ‘Login’ Button Download UCIL Exam Admit Card 2020

The recruitment is being to fill up 136 vacancies for various posts, against advertisement number 02/2020.