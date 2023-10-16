UCIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 243 Trade Apprentice Vacancy, Check Eligibility

UCIL Recruitment 2023: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited online applications for the 243 Trade Apprentices posts on the official website. Check the notification pdf, eligibility and others.

UCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL)has invited online applications for the 243 Trade Apprentices posts on its official website. These positions are available in various trades including Welder (Gas & Electric), Fitter, Electrician, Instrument Mechanic, Mech. Diesel/Mech. MV and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 12, 2023.



Selection for these posts will be done on merit basis i.e. on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in I T I. You can check all the details including selection process, eligibility, how to apply, age limit and others here.

UCIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

You can apply in online mode through the official website on or before November 12, 2023.

UCIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Fitter-82

Electrician-82

Welder (Gas & Electric)-40

Turner/Machinist Turner/Machinist-12

Instrument Mechanic Instrument Mechanic-5

Mech. Diesel/Mech. MV Mech. Diesel/Mech. MV-12

Carpenter Carpenter-5

Plumber Plumber-5

UCIL Educational Qualification 2023

Candidates should have Matric/Std. X pass and ITI pass in relevant Trade from NCVT [National

Council for Vocational Training].

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



UCIL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 13-10-2023)

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 25 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



UCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For UCIL Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.