UGC NET 2023: Exam Date, Registration Start, Last Date, All Details Here!

NTA UGC 2023: Big Update for the Students who are planning to take NTA UGC Exam 2023 as Union Grants Commission (UGC) is going to start the registrations for National Eligibility Test (NET) today, on 29 December 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can submit NTA UGC Application Form before the last date which is 17 January 2023, once the link is available. The registration will be done on the official website of UGC i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Students who successfully submit their application then will be required to appear for the UGC NET Exam 2023. According to the latest update, UGC NTA Exam 2023 will be conducted from 21 February to 10 March. The exam will be held at various centres across India.

Union Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) Dates have been confirmed by the UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on his official twitter account on 29 December 2023. According to Mr Kumar, “The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC-NET December 2022 for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.”