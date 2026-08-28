UGC NET Final Answer Key 2026 Released: Download PDF at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Key Points NTA released UGC NET June 2026 final answer key on August 28, 2026.

The key covers 84 subjects and was prepared after reviewing candidate objections.

Provisional key released Aug 16; re-exams for some subjects Sept 9 & 10, 2026.

UGC NET Final Answer Key 2026:The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET June 2026 final answer key, today, 28 August 2026 on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The final answer key covers 84 subjects and has been prepared after reviewing the objections raised by candidates against the provisional answer key, which was released on August 16, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET June 2026 exam can download the final answer key using their application number and password. The UGC NET result 2026 will be declared on the basis of this final answer key. Candidates can use it to calculate their probable scores before the result is announced. The Final Answer Keys of UGC-NET 2026 have been officially released for 84 subjects



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Access your subject answer key here:https://t.co/roExIJGkUd… pic.twitter.com/OnGnwIBcur — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 28, 2026

UGC NET June Final Answer Key 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about the UGC NET Final Answer Key 2026 in the table given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Name UGC NET June 2026 Exam Dates June 22 to June 30, 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released August 16, 2026 Answer Key Objection Window August 16 to August 18, 2026 Result Status Awaited / Expected shortlist release Final Answer Key Released Today (28 August 2026) Subjects Covered (First Batch) 84 subjects Subjects with Delayed Results English, Commerce, Sociology (Re-exam on Sept 9 & 10, 2026) Official Website ugcnet.nta.nic.in Mode of Result Online Login Credentials Required Application Number, Date of Birth

UGC NET Final Answer Key 2026 Link UGC NET Final Answer Key 2026 is now available on the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the final answer key from the direct link given below: UGC NET June Final Answer Key 2026 Check Here Steps to Download UGC NET Final Answer Key 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the UGC NET Final ANswer Key 2026: Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads "UGC NET June 2026 – Final Answer Key."

Enter your application number and password/date of birth to log in.

Enter the security PIN as shown on the screen.

The UGC NET final answer key 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download the PDF and cross-check it with your recorded responses.

Save a copy for future reference.