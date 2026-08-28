UGC NET Final Answer Key 2026 Released: Download PDF at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET Final Answer Key 2026 has been officially released by NTA today, 28 August 2026. Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET June exam 2026 can now check and download the final answer key from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Key Points
- NTA released UGC NET June 2026 final answer key on August 28, 2026.
- The key covers 84 subjects and was prepared after reviewing candidate objections.
- Provisional key released Aug 16; re-exams for some subjects Sept 9 & 10, 2026.
UGC NET Final Answer Key 2026:The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET June 2026 final answer key, today, 28 August 2026 on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The final answer key covers 84 subjects and has been prepared after reviewing the objections raised by candidates against the provisional answer key, which was released on August 16, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET June 2026 exam can download the final answer key using their application number and password. The UGC NET result 2026 will be declared on the basis of this final answer key. Candidates can use it to calculate their probable scores before the result is announced.
The Final Answer Keys of UGC-NET 2026 have been officially released for 84 subjects— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 28, 2026
Access Your Subject Answer Key
- Log in using your credentials
- View the Final Answer Key of Your Subject
Access your subject answer key here:https://t.co/roExIJGkUd… pic.twitter.com/OnGnwIBcur
UGC NET June Final Answer Key 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about the UGC NET Final Answer Key 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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National Testing Agency (NTA)
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Exam Name
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UGC NET June 2026
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Exam Dates
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June 22 to June 30, 2026
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Provisional Answer Key Released
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August 16, 2026
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Answer Key Objection Window
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August 16 to August 18, 2026
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Result Status
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Awaited / Expected shortlist release
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Final Answer Key
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Released Today (28 August 2026)
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Subjects Covered (First Batch)
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84 subjects
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Subjects with Delayed Results
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English, Commerce, Sociology (Re-exam on Sept 9 & 10, 2026)
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Official Website
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ugcnet.nta.nic.in
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Mode of Result
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Online
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Login Credentials Required
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Application Number, Date of Birth
UGC NET Final Answer Key 2026 Link
UGC NET Final Answer Key 2026 is now available on the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the final answer key from the direct link given below:
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UGC NET June Final Answer Key 2026
Steps to Download UGC NET Final Answer Key 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the UGC NET Final ANswer Key 2026:
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Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
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Click on the link that reads "UGC NET June 2026 – Final Answer Key."
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Enter your application number and password/date of birth to log in.
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Enter the security PIN as shown on the screen.
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The UGC NET final answer key 2026 will appear on the screen.
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Download the PDF and cross-check it with your recorded responses.
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Save a copy for future reference.
How to Calculate Score Using UGC NET Final Answer Key 2026
Compare each of your responses with the correct answer given in the final answer key.
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Award 2 marks for every correct answer.
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There is no negative marking for incorrect answers.
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Add up the total marks for Paper I and Paper II separately.
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Sum both papers to get your estimated total score.
Note that this is only a tentative score; the official score will be provided in the scorecard.
What After UGC NET June Final Answer Key 2026?
The UGC NET June 2026 result will be declared based on this final answer key.
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Results will be available on ugcnet.nta.nic.in in PDF format.
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Candidates can check their result using their application number and date of birth.
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The scorecard will follow after the result declaration.
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Qualified candidates will later receive e-certificates and, if applicable, JRF award letters.
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Note: Results for English, Commerce, and Sociology will be delayed, as these subjects will be re-examined on September 9–10, 2026.
Executive - Editorial
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