UGC NET Answer Key 2025: NTA UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key Releasing Soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Check Steps to Download Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

UGC NET Answer Key 2025 Soon: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET Answer Key 2025 on its official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The candidates who have attempted the examination conducted between June 25 and June 29 are eagerly waiting for the UGC NET Answer Key 2025 which will get released shortly on the official website.
The UGC NET Answer Key 2025 will contain the details, such as the correct answer to each question and the option marked by candidate this will allow the candidate to calculate their estimated marks before the release of the result and start preparing for the next phase of the examination.
UGC NET Answer Key 2025: Overview
The UGC NET Answer Key 2025 will be released by NTA for the exam which is conducted between June 25 and June 29, 2025. Check the table below for UGC NET Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Name of Exam
|
UGC NET June 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Official Website
|
Exam Date
|
June 25-June 29, 2025
|
Details Provided
|
Candidate’s name, correct answer and option marked by candidate
|
Objection Window
|
Limited time
|
Helpline Contact
|
Email: ugcnet@nta.ac.in / Phone: 0120-6895200
UGC NET Answer Key 2025
The NTA UGC NET June Answer Key 2025 will get released in the pdf format which can be downloaded from the official website after providing a registration number and password. Candidates will be able to match their answers and calculate their estimated marks. UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key will contain the correct option as well as the option marked by the candidate in the examination. The Answer key will allow candidates to calculate their raw marks.
How to Check UGC NET Answer Key 2025?
The candidates will be able to check the UGC NET Answer Key 2025 after logging into their account once it gets released officially. Below we have provided the simple steps to download the NTA UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key from the official website.
-
Visit the official NTA UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in
-
On the homepage, click on the UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key link.
-
Enter your application number and date of birth and click on the submit button
-
The answer key will appear on the screen.
-
Verify the details and download and take a printout for future reference.
UGC NET Answer Key 2025: Objection Window
After the release of the UGC NET Answer Key, candidates will get a certain window to raise their objection to challenge any discrepancies. To challenge the UGC NET June 2025 responses, the candidate will be required to pay the per-question fees as decided by the recruitment body. The board will review all objections and release the final answer key, which will be used to prepare the UGC NET June 2025 results.
