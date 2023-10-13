UIIC AO Admit Card 2023 Out at uiic.co.in: Check Direct Download Link

UIIC AO Admit Card 2023 has been released by the United India Insurance Company. The exam will be held on 19 October 2023. Check the Direct Download Link for UIIC Admit Card for Administrative Officer Posts. Check Steps to Download and Other Details.

UIIC AO Admit Card 2023: United India Insurance Company (UIIC) has released the admit card of the online exam for the post of Administrative Officer (UO). The official website reads, 'Hall ticket for Recruitment examination of AO -Specialist 2023 on 19th Oct 2023 are now available for downloading under careers page’. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website i.e. uiic.co.in. The direct link to download the admit card is also given below.

The candidates are required to use their registration details on the provided link in order to download their call letter. The exam is scheduled to be held on 19 October 2023. The candidates must carry the admit card at the exam centre.

UIIC AO Admit Card Download Link Click Here

The candidates are also required to bring valid Photo identity proof in original and a photocopy of the same ID proof in original.

How to Download UIIC AO Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can download the admit card with the help of the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the website of UIIC and then the 'career' section

Step 2: Click on ‘CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD HALL TICKET FOR RECRUITMENT EXAMINATION OF AO - SPECIALIST 2023' given against 'RECRUITMENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICERS 2023'

Step 3: Enter your details in the space

Step 4: Download UIIC Admit Card 2023 and take the print out of the admit card

The online examination will comprise objective-type multiple-choice questions on Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and computer Literacy, General Awareness and an additional test to assess technical & professional knowledge in the concerned discipline. The exam should be completed in 120 minutes or 2 hours.

The selection will be done on the basis of an Online Examination and Interview.