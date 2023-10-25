UK Board Class 12 Physics Model Paper 2023-2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 12 Physics Model Paper UK Board 2024: In this article, students will get the newly released UK Board Class 12 Physics model paper also known as the UK Board Class 12 Physics sample paper 2024.

UBSE UK Board Class 12th Physics Model Paper 2024: UBSE (Uttarakhand Board of School Education) of the UK Board has now released model papers for Class 12 students. The UK Board model or sample papers are released on the official website under the old/model question paper tab. Students can refer to and download the UBSE sample papers to prepare for their final exams.

Here, the UK Board Class 12 Physics Model Paper 2024 has been discussed. This Uttarakhand board physics model paper 2024 for Class 12 is beneficial to enhance subject understanding and prepare students for the final exam in terms of paper pattern, types of questions, and many more. Check and download the UK Board Class 12 Physics model paper 2024 for better understanding.

UK Board 12th Physics Paper Pattern 2024

Time 3 Hours Marks 70 Total Number of Questions 26 Multiple Choice Questions (1 mark each) 10 1 Mark Questions Q2 to Q5 2 Mark Questions Q6 to Q15 3 Mark Questions Q16 to Q23 4 Mark Questions Q24 to Q26

UK Board 12th Physics Model Paper 2024 Guidelines

(i) There are in all 26 questions in this question paper. All questions are compulsory.

(ii) There are 10 parts in Question No 1. Each part is a Multiple Choice Question. Here four options are given in each question. Write the correct option in your answer book. The question asked in each section carries one mark

(iii) Question No 2 to 5 carry one mark each. Question No 6 to 15 carry two marks each. Question No 16 to 23 carry three marks each 2 and Question No 24 to 26 carry four marks each. Question No 26 is based on Case study.

(iv) There is no overall choice in Question paper, however an internal choice has been provided in two questions of 2 marks, three questions of 3 marks and all questions of 4 marks each. You have to attempt only one of the given choices in such questions.

(v) Use of calculator is not permitted.

(vi)You may use following values of physical constants wherever necessary-

UK Board 12th Physics Model Paper 2024

i) EMF of a Cell is E Volts. When it is short-circuited, its terminal voltage will be-

a) E Volt

b) E/2 Volt

c) Zero

d) E/3 Volt

ii) Which of the following is not an electromagnetic wave-

a) X-rays

b) γ-rays

c) β- rays

d) Infrared rays

iii) In Experiment related to Photo electric effect on doubling the frequency of incident light the retarding potential becomes-

a) Double

b) Half

c) More than double

d) Less than double

iv) Energy bands of three substances are shown in following figure-

These substances are respectively-

a) Conductor, Semiconductor, Insulator

b) Semiconductor, Insulator, Conductor

c) Insulator, Conductor, Semiconductor

d) Semiconductor, Conductor, Insulator

v) Angular momentum of Hydrogen atom in its ground state is-

a) h/π

b) h/2 π

c) h/4π

d) 2h/ π

vi) The refractive indices (R.I.) of glass and water with respect to air are 3/2 and 4/3 respectively. The R.I. of glass w.r. to water is-

a) 8/9

b) 9/8

c) 7/6

d) 2

vii) If velocity of charged particleis doubled and value of magnetic field is halved then radius of the path of charged paricle will become-

a) 8 times

b) Double

c) 4 times

d) 3 times

viii) A coil of insulated wire is connected to a battery. If it is taken to galvanometer, its pointer is deflected, because-

a) the induced current is produced

b) the coil acts like a magnet

c) the number of turns in the coil of the galvanometer are changed

d) None of the above

To get the complete UK Board Class 12 Physics model paper 2024 in Hindi and English click on the link below and download the PDF for free.

