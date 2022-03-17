UKPSC AE Exam Date 2022 (OUT) for Combined State Engineering Services, Admit Card Soon

UKPSC AE Exam Date 2022: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the exam date for the Combined State Engineering Services Exam 2021. Candidates who applied for UKPSC AE Recruitment 2022 can download the notice from the official website of UKPSC.i.e. ukpsc.gov.in.

According to the notice, UKPSC AE written exam 2022 will be held from April 23 to 27 at Haridwar, Haldwani, and Dehradun. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded from 7 April 2022 onwards. Candidates are advised to download UKPSC AE written exam 2022 Date followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UKPSC AE written exam 2022 Notice PDF?

Visit the official website.i.e. ukpsc.gov.in. Click on the notice that reads 'उत्तराखण्ड सम्मिलित राज्य अभियंत्रण सेवा परीक्षा-2021 के संबंध में विज्ञप्ति (16-03-2022)' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download UKPSC AE written exam 2022 Notice PDF.

What is the UKPSC AE Admit Card Download Date?

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is going to release the UKPSC AE Admit Card 2022 from 7 April 2022 onwards. Candidates who applied for the said exam are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. Candidates will be able to download UKPSC AE Admit Card through this article also, once released. A link to the UKPSC AE Admit Card will be allotted in due course of time.

UKPSC AE Exam Pattern

The exam will have three papers. i.e. General English, General Hindi, and General Awareness. Candidates should note that there will be 1 mark for every correct answer in section 1 and 2 marks for each correct answer in section 2. While there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for any wrong answer marked by the candidate. The duration of the exam for the first paper will be 2 hours while the same for the second section will be for 3 hours or 180 minutes.