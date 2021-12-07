UKPSC APO Answer Key 2021 Released @ukpsc.gov.in, Submit Objection Before 13 Dec

UKPSC APO Answer Key 2021 Download: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the answer key of prelims exam for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO). Candidates appeared in the exam can download Uttarakhand APO Answer Key from the official website - ukpsc.gov.in.

UKPSC APO Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download UK APO Answer Key for A, B, C and D series through the link:

Provisional Answer Key Paper-1 (G.S)

Provisional Answer Key Paper-2 (Law)

The candidates can also submit objection, if any, from 07 December to 13 December 2021 through online mode by clicking on 'Online Answer Key Objection' on official website. The candidates are required to pay Rs. 50/- per objection.

UKPSC APO Answer Key Objection Link

How to Download UKPSC APO Answer Key 2021?

Go to the official website of UKPSC i.e.ukpsc.gov.in.

Click on the link ‘Click here for Admit Card’ given against‘Admit Card for Uttarakhand Assistant Prosecution Officer (Preliminary) Examination- 2021’on the homepage.

Click on ‘Provisional Answer Key Paper-1 (G.S)’ and ‘Provisional Answer Key Paper-2 (Law)’

.Download UKPSC APO Answer Key PDF

Click on 'ऑनलाईन आपत्ति दर्ज करने हेतु क्लिक करें' if you have any objection

It will redirect you to a new page where you will be required to click on 'Click here for Objection on Answer Key' given against 'Online Objection on Answer Key of Uttarakhand Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Preliminary Exam-2021 '

Now, login into your account using your Roll No and Date of Birth

Select Question No. given under 'Question Paper Information'

Go to 'Candidate Answer & Documentary File Details' and select your answer and Enter Objection Description, Reference Book and Page No.

Upload PDF file under 'Upload Documents' - ' Choose File'

Click on 'Submit And Make Payment'

UKPSC APO Exam was conducted on 21 November 2021 for recruitment of 63 Assistant Prosecution Officer APO, against advertisement number 53/02/E-2/APO/2021-22.