UKPSC APO Admit Card 2021 Soon: Assistant Prosecution Officer Prelims Exam Date OUT @ukpsc.gov.in, Check here

UKPSC APO Admit Card 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the prelims exam date for recruitment to the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer against the Advertisement No. – A-1/E-2/APO/2021, dated 03 August 2021. The candidates who applied for UKPSC APO Prelims 2021 can download the exam schedule through the official website of UKPSC.i.e.ukpsc.gov.in.

UKPSC APO Prelims Exam is scheduled to be held on 21 November 2021 at various exam centres. The exam will be held in different cities of Uttarakhand state for the provisionally qualified candidates. The admit cards for the same will be allotted in due course of time. According to the notice, UKPSC APO Admit Card 2021 will be released from 6 November 2021 onwards. The link to the admit cards will be provided in this article, once the admit card is released. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

How to Download UKPSC APO Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of i.e.ukpsc.gov.in. Click on ‘UKPSC APO Prelims Admit Card 2021’ flashing on the homepage. Enter the registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on submit button. TheUKPSC APO Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Download UKPSC APO Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UKPSC APO Admit Card 2021

This drive is being done to recruit 63 vacancies of Assistant Prosecution Officer. The admit cards link will be allotted in this article in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website or bookmark this page for future reference.

UKPSC APO Prelims Exam Pattern