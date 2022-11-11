UKPSC Answer Key 2022 (Released) for Assistant Geologist & Others at ukpsc.net.in: Check Cut Off Marks

Uttarakhand PSC has released the answer key and cut off marks for the Assistant Geologist and Mining Officer posts on its official website-ukpsc.net.in. Download PDF here.

UKPSC Assistant Geologist Answer Key 2022 Update: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the answer key and cut off marks for the Assistant Geologist and Mining Officer posts on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the screening test for the post of Assistant Geologist and Mining Officer held on 05 July 2022 can download the answer key/cut off marks available on the the official website-https://ukpsc.net.in/.

Commission has uploaded the PDF of the answer key for the Mines Officer/Assistant Geologist Group-B Exam-2021 on its official website. However you can check the same directly through the link given below.

Candidates appeared in the screening test for the Mines Officer/Assistant Geologist Group-B Exam-2021 can check the category wise cut off marks for the above posts available on the official website.

Candidates qualified in the screening test for the above post are able to appear in the interview round for these posts as per the selection process declared earlier. As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the Interview for the qualified candidates in the month of December 2022.

How to Download UKPSC Assistant Geologist Answer Key 2022 Update Check Steps