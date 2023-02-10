UKPSC District Police Result 2021 OUT: Check District Police, PAC and Fireman Result and Document Verification schedule

UKPSC District Police Result 2021 OUT: Know here how to download UKPSC Police Result 2021 for District Police, PAC and Fireman. Also get details of document verification schedule.

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released the UKPSC District Police Result 2021 for the posts of District Police Constable, PAC Constable and Fireman. The result declared is tentative and final selection will be completed after the document verification process. A total of 2293 candidates have been shortlisted for the Document Verification. The document Verification list has been prepared on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test and written exam organised on 18 December 2022. Candidates can check the result from the official website of UKPSC at- https://psc.uk.gov.in/

The official notification released earlier has stated a total of 1521 vacancies to be filled by direct recruitment. Candidates can check their result and also check document verification schedule by following the direct links given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UKPSC at- https://psc.uk.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage go to the results section

Step 3: On the results page click on link titled - “District Police (Male), PAC/IRB Male and Fireman (Male/Female) Examination-2021”

Step 4: Now Click on the Document Verification list

Step 5: Read the notification clearly and check for your roll no. in the list.

Step 6: Candidates are also advised to download and read the official press release regarding the document Verification process and date.

UKPSC District Police Result 2021: Important Dates

Events Important Dates Release of Result 9 February 2023 Registration for Document Verification 17 February 2023 Document Verification Start 27 February 2023

The Document Verification will start from 27 February 2023 for which candidates have to register themselves on the official website from 17 February 2023 according to roll no. wise and also candidates have to fill their preference for the posts. Candidates have to present a hard copy of the preference choice on the document verification day. It is to be noted that obtained marks of the candidates along with the cutoff marks shall be uploaded on the website only after the final result has been declared.