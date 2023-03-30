JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 Tomorrow at ukpsc.net.in: Check Updates Here

UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 will be available on 31 March 2023. The candidates can check all the latest updates related Uttarakhand Forest Guard Call Letter Here.

UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023
UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023

UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)  will be releasing the result of written exam for the post of Forest Guard on 30 March 2023. Candidates can download Uttarakhand Forest Guard Admit Card by visiting the website of the commission, once it is available.

UKPSC Exam 2023 for Forest Guard will be held on 09 April 2023 across 13 districts. The time of the exam is 11 AM to 01 PM. The candidates must download Uttarakhand Forest Guard Admit Card in order to appear for the exam.

The direct-to-download UKPSC Admit Card will be available on Josh’s website for the candidates.UKPSC Forest Guard Exam Date 2023.

UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 Overview

Organization

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)
Name of the Post Forest Guard
Vacancies 894
Registration Dates

21 October to 11 November 2022
Type Admit Card
UKPSC Forest Guard Exam Date 09 April 2023
UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card Date 31 March 2023
Selection Process

Written Test

PST

PET
Official Website ukpsc.net.in

UKPSC Forest Guard Exam Pattern 2023

The written exam for Uttarakhand Forest Guard will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions and each question will be of 1 mark. There shall be a negative marking of ¼ for every wrong answer. The candidates can check the detailed exam pattern below:

Subject

No. of Questions and Marks

General Hindi

20 Questions of 20 Marks

General Knowledge

40 Questions of 40  Marks

General Studies

40 Questions of 40 Marks

Total

100 Questions of 100 Marks

UKPSC published the notification for the recruitment of 894 vacancies for UKPSC Forest Guard Posts. The candidates can the latest updates in this article.

 

