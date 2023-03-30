UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 Tomorrow at ukpsc.net.in: Check Updates Here

UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 will be available on 31 March 2023. The candidates can check all the latest updates related Uttarakhand Forest Guard Call Letter Here.

UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will be releasing the result of written exam for the post of Forest Guard on 30 March 2023. Candidates can download Uttarakhand Forest Guard Admit Card by visiting the website of the commission, once it is available.

UKPSC Exam 2023 for Forest Guard will be held on 09 April 2023 across 13 districts. The time of the exam is 11 AM to 01 PM. The candidates must download Uttarakhand Forest Guard Admit Card in order to appear for the exam.

The direct-to-download UKPSC Admit Card will be available on Josh’s website for the candidates.UKPSC Forest Guard Exam Date 2023.

UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 Overview

Organization Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) Name of the Post Forest Guard Vacancies 894 Registration Dates 21 October to 11 November 2022 Type Admit Card UKPSC Forest Guard Exam Date 09 April 2023 UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card Date 31 March 2023 Selection Process Written Test PST PET Official Website ukpsc.net.in

UKPSC Forest Guard Exam Pattern 2023

The written exam for Uttarakhand Forest Guard will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions and each question will be of 1 mark. There shall be a negative marking of ¼ for every wrong answer. The candidates can check the detailed exam pattern below:

Subject No. of Questions and Marks General Hindi 20 Questions of 20 Marks General Knowledge 40 Questions of 40 Marks General Studies 40 Questions of 40 Marks Total 100 Questions of 100 Marks

UKPSC published the notification for the recruitment of 894 vacancies for UKPSC Forest Guard Posts. The candidates can the latest updates in this article.