UKPSC JE Admit Card 2021-22 Expected Today on ukpsc.gov.in, Exam from 7 May onwards

UKPSC Admit Card 2022 is going to be uploaded on the official website of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC).i.e. ukpsc.gov.in. The link to the UKPSC JE Admit Card 2022 is to be activated from today onwards. i.e. 21 April 2022. Candidates who wish to appear in the UKPSC JE Exam 2021-22 (Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Services Exam 2021) will be able to download their admit cards through the official website of UKPSC.i.e. ukpsc.gov.in.

According to the official notice, Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Services Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held from 7 to 10 May 2022 at various exam centers. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on 21 April 2022 on ukpsc.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website.

How to Download Uttarakhand UKPSC Admit Card 2022 for Combined State Junior Engineer Services Exam 2021?

Visit the official website of UKPSC.i.e. ukpsc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Services Exam 2021 Admit Card' flashing on the homepage. Now, it will redirect you to the new page. Enter your credentials and click on the submit button. The Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Services Exam 2021 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Services Exam 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Services Exam 2021 - to release on 21 April

Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Services Exam 2021 Pattern

The exam will be of objective-type multiple-choice questions. The marking scheme of the exam is given in the below table. Candidates should note that there will be 1/4th of the assigned mark deducted. In case of multiple options are selected, the same negative marking will be applicable.