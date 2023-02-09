UKPSC Junior Assistant 2023: Exam Date Announced, Admit Card Soon, Check Official Notification, Other Details Here

UKPSC Junior Assistant Exam Date 2023 has been announced by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission on its official website. Candidates can visit the official website of UKPSC i.e., psc.uk.gov.in

The UKPSC Junior Assistant Exam 2022 will be conducted on 5th March 2023 i.e. Sunday. The examination will be held across 13 districts of Uttarakhand. The UKPSC Admit Card will be issued on 18th February 2023.

As many as 445 Junior Assistant or Kanisth Sahayak Vacancies were released by UKPSC under UKPSC Recruitment 2023. The last date to apply for UKPSC Junior Assistant 2023 was 20th December 2023.

Candidates aged between 18 to 42 years are eligible to apply for this post and the minimum educational qualification required was that the candidates must have passed class 12th from a recognized board.

The candidates can download the UKPSC Admit Card by entering their Registration number and Date of Birth on the official website of UKPSC.

We have shared a step-by-step procedure on how to download the admit card. However, candidates can read the official notification from the direct link provided below for detailed information.

Download PDF: UKPSC Junior Assistant Exam Date Notification

UKPSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2023 Overview

Name Of The Examination UKPSC Junior Assistant 2023 Examination Organizing Body Uttarakhand Public Service Commission Total Vacancies 445 Application Mode Online Age Limit 18 to 42 years Last Date to Apply 20th December 2023 Selection Process Written Exam and Personality Test Official Website psc.uk.gov.in

How to download the UKPSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2023?

Go to the Official website of UKPC i.e., psc.uk.gov.in At the homepage, at the left corner there will be a section as “Candidate Corner.” Under the candidate corner section there will be a link named “Admit Cards” Click on the link and a list of upcoming examinations and a link to download their admit cards will be present against the examination. Applicant’s login dashboard will appear. Enter your login credentials such as date of birth and Registration number and click submit. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.The candidate must remember to download the admit card and take a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The applicants must report on time to the venue for the examination. The detailed schedule and venue of the examination will be released soon by the commission in admit cards. For other details such as UKPSC Junior Assistant Syllabus candidates can refer to the official notification released by UKPSC. Candidates must not forget to take a hard copy of the Admit Card with them at the venue.