UKPSC Lower PCS Admit Card 2021 to Release on Nov 26 for Lower Subordinate Service @ukpsc.gov.in, Check Schedule

Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the short notification regarding the Admit Card/Exam Schedule for the Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Service Examination- 2021 on its official website-ukpsc.gov.in. Check update here.

UKPSC Lower PCS Admit Card 2021 Update: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the short notification regarding the Admit Card for the Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Service Examination- 2021 (Lower PCS). Commission has also released the written exam schedule for the Lower Subordinate Service. All such candidates who have applied successfully for the Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Service Examination- 2021 (Lower PCS) can download their Admit Card from the 26 November 2021 from the official website of Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)i.e. ukpsc.gov.in, once it is uploaded,

However you can download the UKPSC Admit Card 2021 directly with the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: UKPSC Admit Card 2021 Notice





It is noted that Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has also released the exam date for Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Service Examination- 2021 (Lower PCS) on its official website. Commission will conduct the written exam for the above post on 12 December 2021.

According to the short notice released, Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will upload the Admit Card for the Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Service Examination- 2021 (Lower PCS) on 26 November 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have successfully applied for Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Service Examination- 2021 (Lower PCS) against Advt no-A-2/E-2/Lower Subordinate Service/2021(Date 09 August 2021) can download their Admit Card after following the steps given below.

How to Download: UKPSC Admit Card 2021