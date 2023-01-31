UKPSC Patwari Admit Card 2023 to be Released on Feb 2 at psc.uk.gov.in: Check Details Here

UKPSC Patwari Admit Card 2023: Candidates can check the exam date and admit card date for Sub Inspector (Patwari/Accountant). Check Details Here.

UKPSC Patwari Admit Card 2023: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has uploaded a notice regarding the online exam for the post of Sub Inspector (Patwari/Accountant). According to the notice, UKPSC Patwari Exam 2022 will be held on 12 February 2023 (Sunday). The candidate is required to download UKPSC Admit Card from its official website i.e. ukpsc.net.in. UKPSC Patwari Admit Card will be available on 02 February 2023. The candidates will be required to use their Email ID and Password or 'Application Number' and 'Date of Birth in order to download the admit card.No admit card will be sent by post to the candidates.

Uttarakhand Patwari Exam will be conducted at 13 centres for different centres. The candidates can check the other details related to UKPSC Patwari Exam such as the process to download, exam pattern and other details below.

UKPSC Patwari Exam Pattern 2023

There will be multiple-choice questions of 2 hours duration which consist of the following subjects:

Subject Marks General Hindi 20 General Knowledge 40 Uttarakhand Knowledge 40

UKPSC Patwari Selection Process

The selection will be made on the basis of:

Written Exam Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Measurement Test (PET and PMT) Document Verification Medical Examination

How to Download UKPSC Patwari Admit Card 2023 ?

Search for the UKPSC website and go to ' ukpsc.net.in' Click on the admit card link given against 'Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Exam-2022' Go to 'Click Here to Download Admit Card' Log in using your 'Email ID and Password or 'Application Number' and 'Date of Birth' or log in using your name, father's name and date of birth Download Uttarakhand Patwari Admit Card 2023

UKPSC published the notification for the recruitment of 391 Patwari and 172 Lekhapal Posts. Online Applications were invited from 14 October 2022 to 20 November 2022.