UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal Cutoff 2022-23: Check Minimum Qualifying Marks Category-wise

UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal Uttarakhand Cutoff 2022-23: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission is going to conduct UKPSC Patwari/Lekhpal 2022 Exam on 8th January 2023 in the Exam Centres across 13 districts of Uttarakhand. The admit card was released on 29th December 2022 on its official website - psc.uk.gov.in.
UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal 2022 Vacancies
UKPSC has announced 563 vacancies for the recruitment of Patwari and Lekhpal posts:
|
Post name
|
Total post
|
Patwari
|
391
|
Lekhpal
|
172
|
Total
|
563
|
District Wise Post Distribution
|
District Name
|
Patwari
|
Lekhpal
|
Almora
|
50
|
0
|
Bageshwar
|
18
|
0
|
Chamoli
|
26
|
0
|
Champavat
|
26
|
01
|
Dehradun
|
09
|
38
|
Nainital
|
27
|
26
|
Pauri Garhwal
|
79
|
0
|
Pithoragarh
|
38
|
0
|
Rudraprayag
|
13
|
0
|
Tehri
|
45
|
0
|
Uttarkashi
|
60
|
0
|
Haridwar
|
0
|
51
|
Udham Singh Nagar
|
0
|
56
UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal 2022 Recruitment Important Dates
UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal recruitment process includes a written exam followed by a Physical Standards Test and Document Verification. Below are the Important Dates of UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal Recruitment 2022-23:
|
UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal Recruitment 2022-23 Important Dates
|
UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal Recruitment 2022 Notification Release
|
14th October 2022
|
UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal Recruitment 2022 Application Dates
|
14th October to 10th November 2022
|
UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal 2022 Admit Card Release
|
29th December 2022
|
UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal 2022 Exam Date
|
8th January 2023
UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal 2023 Cutoff Marks
Aspiring candidates must go through the minimum qualifying marks and previous year cut-off top get an idea of the difficulty level of the exam. The Cut-Off score for UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal Exam gets released at the time of result declaration on the official website - psc.uk.gov.in
Factors Affecting UKPSC Patwari Cut-Off 2022
The cut-off marks are also usually determined on the basis of certain factors. Here are some of the important factors:
- Reservation category for candidates (General, OBC, SC, ST)
- Total number of vacancies and applicants
- The total number of candidates who appeared in the exam
- The level of difficulty of the question paper
- Analysis based on cut-off marks from the previous year.
UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal 2023 Minimum Qualifying Marks
UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal 2023 Minimum Qualifying Marks are the minimum marks which a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process. So, let’s have a look at the category-wise minimum qualifying marks:
|
Category
|
Percentage Marks
|
General
|
45%
|
OBC
|
45%
|
SC
|
35%
|
ST
|
35%
UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal 2022-23 Final Selection
The candidates whose names will be there in the final merit list will be called for a one-year training period in various institutes as recommended by the respective departments. During the training period, the cost of living must be covered by the aspirant themselves.