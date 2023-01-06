UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal Cutoff 2022-23: Check Minimum Qualifying Marks Category-wise

UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal Cutoff 2022-23 : Check UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal 2022 Exam cut-off and the minimum qualifying marks category-wise that a candidate must obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam.

UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal Uttarakhand Cutoff 2022-23: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission is going to conduct UKPSC Patwari/Lekhpal 2022 Exam on 8th January 2023 in the Exam Centres across 13 districts of Uttarakhand. The admit card was released on 29th December 2022 on its official website - psc.uk.gov.in.

UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal 2022 Vacancies

UKPSC has announced 563 vacancies for the recruitment of Patwari and Lekhpal posts:

Post name Total post Patwari 391 Lekhpal 172 Total 563 District Wise Post Distribution District Name Patwari Lekhpal Almora 50 0 Bageshwar 18 0 Chamoli 26 0 Champavat 26 01 Dehradun 09 38 Nainital 27 26 Pauri Garhwal 79 0 Pithoragarh 38 0 Rudraprayag 13 0 Tehri 45 0 Uttarkashi 60 0 Haridwar 0 51 Udham Singh Nagar 0 56

UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal 2022 Recruitment Important Dates

UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal recruitment process includes a written exam followed by a Physical Standards Test and Document Verification. Below are the Important Dates of UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal Recruitment 2022-23:

UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal Recruitment 2022-23 Important Dates UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal Recruitment 2022 Notification Release 14th October 2022 UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal Recruitment 2022 Application Dates 14th October to 10th November 2022 UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal 2022 Admit Card Release 29th December 2022 UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal 2022 Exam Date 8th January 2023

UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal 2023 Cutoff Marks

Aspiring candidates must go through the minimum qualifying marks and previous year cut-off top get an idea of the difficulty level of the exam. The Cut-Off score for UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal Exam gets released at the time of result declaration on the official website - psc.uk.gov.in

Factors Affecting UKPSC Patwari Cut-Off 2022

The cut-off marks are also usually determined on the basis of certain factors. Here are some of the important factors:

Reservation category for candidates (General, OBC, SC, ST) Total number of vacancies and applicants The total number of candidates who appeared in the exam The level of difficulty of the question paper Analysis based on cut-off marks from the previous year.

UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal 2023 Minimum Qualifying Marks

UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal 2023 Minimum Qualifying Marks are the minimum marks which a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process. So, let’s have a look at the category-wise minimum qualifying marks:

Category Percentage Marks General 45% OBC 45% SC 35% ST 35%

UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal 2022-23 Final Selection

The candidates whose names will be there in the final merit list will be called for a one-year training period in various institutes as recommended by the respective departments. During the training period, the cost of living must be covered by the aspirant themselves.