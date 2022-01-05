UKPSC Personal Secretary Admit Card 2022 to Release on Jan 16 @ukpsc.gov.in, Check Prelims Schedule

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the short notice for downloading of Admit Card for the Private Secretary post on its official website-ukpsc.gov.in. Check prelims schedule here.

UKPSC Personal Secretary Admit Card 2022 Update: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the short notice regarding the downloading of Admit Card for the prelims exam for Personal Secretary post. Commission has released the prelims exam schedule for the prelims exam for Personal Secretary post. All such candidates who have to appear in the prelims exam for Personal Secretary post can download the Prelims Admit Card from the official website of UKPSC-ukpsc.gov.in, once it is uploaded.

As per the short notice released, Commission will release the UKPSC Private Secretary Admit Card 2022 on 16 January 2022 on its official website. You can download the UKPSC Private Secretary Admit Card 2022 after following the steps given below.

How to Download UKPSC Personal Secretary Admit Card 2022 Steps Here

Visit the official website of UKPSC.i.e.ukpsc.gov.in. Go to the Recent Update Section available on the home page. Click on the link-“UKPSC Personal Secretary Admit Card 2022 ” available on the homepage. You will have to provide the login credentials as mentioned in the notification on the link available on the home page. Candidates can download and save the UKPSC Private Secretary Admit Card 2022 for future reference.

It is noted that Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is set to conduct the prelims exam for Private Secretary post against Advt No. A-4/E-2/DR/AG(APS)/2021 on 30 January 2022.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the Persoal Secretary Post against Advt No. A-4/E-2/DR/AG(APS)/2021 should note that Commission will upload the Admit Card for the prelims exam on the official website on 16 January 2022.

Candidates applied successfully for the above post should note that Commission will not sent the Admit Card separately to them by post. You can check the UKPSC Private Secretary Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2022 Update with the link given below.