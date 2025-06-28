UKPSC Prelims 2025 Exam Time: Check Shift Timings, Test Center Guidelines and Instructions

UKPSC Prelims 2025 Exam Today: The UKPSC Upper PCS Preliminary Examination is scheduled for 29 June, 2025. The official notification was released on May 7, 2025 announcing 123 vacancies for various posts in the Uttarakhand State Civil Services. The application window was open from 07 May to 27 May, 2025. Candidates who have successfully applied must download and carry their admit cards to the exam center. The UKPSC Prelims Exam 2025 will be conducted in two shifts — Paper I (General Studies) and Paper II (General Aptitude). Both papers are objective in nature and mandatory. Each paper will carry 150 marks, totaling 300 marks for the Prelims stage. There is a negative marking of 1/4th marks for every incorrect answer. Each paper is of 2 hours duration. Candidates clearing the Prelims will be eligible for the Mains examination followed by an Interview/Personality Test.

UKPSC Prelims 2025: Exam Shift Timings & Schedule

Candidates must check their admit cards for exact exam center details and reporting time. Below is the general shift schedule:

Shift Paper Exam Timings Shift 1 General Studies 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Shift 2 General Aptitude 02:00 pm to 04:00 pm

UKPSC Prelims 2025: Reporting Time

Candidates should carefully read the instructions mentioned on their admit card and reach the exam center well before the reporting time to avoid any last-minute issues.

Shift Reporting Time Shift 1 As per the admit card Shift 2 As per the admit card

UKPSC Prelims Exam 2025: Exam Pattern

The Prelims exam consists of two objective papers: General Studies and General Aptitude. There are a total of 150 questions in each paper. The exam duration is 2 hours for each paper.