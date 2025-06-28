Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
UKPSC Prelims 2025 Exam Time: Check Shift Timings, Test Center Guidelines and Instructions

UKPSC Prelims Exam 2025 Today: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is conducting the Upper PCS Prelims Exam today, 29 June 2025. The UKPSC is holding this competitive examination to fill 123 posts in the state civil services and allied services. Those candidates who have applied for the UKPSC Prelims exam can check the detailed exam day instructions, shift timings, test center guidelines, and important points here to ensure a smooth exam experience.

Jun 28, 2025, 16:24 IST
UKPSC Prelims Exam Timings 2025
UKPSC Prelims 2025 Exam Today: The UKPSC Upper PCS Preliminary Examination is scheduled for 29 June, 2025. The official notification was released on May 7, 2025 announcing 123 vacancies for various posts in the Uttarakhand State Civil Services. The application window was open from 07 May to 27 May, 2025. Candidates who have successfully applied must download and carry their admit cards to the exam center.
The UKPSC Prelims Exam 2025 will be conducted in two shifts — Paper I (General Studies) and Paper II (General Aptitude). Both papers are objective in nature and mandatory. Each paper will carry 150 marks, totaling 300 marks for the Prelims stage. There is a negative marking of 1/4th marks for every incorrect answer. Each paper is of 2 hours duration. Candidates clearing the Prelims will be eligible for the Mains examination followed by an Interview/Personality Test.

UKPSC Prelims 2025: Exam Shift Timings & Schedule

Candidates must check their admit cards for exact exam center details and reporting time. Below is the general shift schedule:

Shift

Paper

Exam Timings

Shift 1

General Studies

10:00 am to 12:00 pm

Shift 2

General Aptitude

02:00 pm to 04:00 pm

UKPSC Prelims 2025: Reporting Time

Candidates should carefully read the instructions mentioned on their admit card and reach the exam center well before the reporting time to avoid any last-minute issues.

Shift

Reporting Time

Shift 1

As per the admit card

Shift 2

As per the admit card

UKPSC Prelims Exam 2025: Exam Pattern

The Prelims exam consists of two objective papers: General Studies and General Aptitude. There are a total of 150 questions in each paper. The exam duration is 2 hours for each paper.

Exam Name

UKPSC Upper PCS Prelims Exam

Conducted By

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission

Exam Scheme

2 Papers (GS & Aptitude)

Total Questions

150 questions per paper

Types of Questions

Multiple Choice Questions

Total Marks

300 (150 marks per paper)

Negative Marking

0.25 marks deducted per wrong answer

Exam Duration

2 hours for each paper

FAQs

  • What is the exam timings for the Prelims Exam?
    +
    The Prelims exam is going to be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and the second shift will be held from 02:00 pm to 04:00 pm.
  • When is the UKPSC Prelims going to held?
    +
    UKPSC Prelims 2025 is going to be held on 29 June 2025.

