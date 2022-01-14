JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

UKPSC Recruitment 2021-22: Online Apply Link Opened for 224 Various Posts @ukpsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has reopened the online application date for the various 224 posts on its official website -ukpsc.gov.in. Check details here.

Created On: Jan 14, 2022 09:34 IST
UKPSC Recruitment 2021-22 Update Download

UKPSC Recruitment 2021-22 Update: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has reopened the online application date for the various 224 posts including Deputy Superintendent of Police, Finance Officer, Information Officer, Block Development Officer (BDO) under Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Examination- 2021 (Upper PCS). 

Candidates can apply for these posts on or before 02 February 2022. All such candidates who are willing to apply for  Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Examination- 2021 (Upper PCS) can check the short notification available on the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)-ukpsc.gov.in.
You can download the short notification regarding the extension of last date for the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Examination- 2021 (Upper PCS) from the official website after following the steps given below. 


How to Download: Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Examination Notice Check Steps 

  1. Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)-ukpsc.gov.in.
  2. Go to the Recent Update Section available on the home page.
  3. Click on the link-“ उत्तराखण्ड सम्मिलित राज्य सिविल/प्रवर अधीनस्थ सेवा परीक्षा-2021 के सम्बन्ध में शुद्धि पत्र (Under Section/Module :Recruitments) ” available on the homepage.
  4. You will be redirected to a new window where you will get the PDF of the Corridendum.
  5. Candidates can download and save the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Examination- 2021 (Upper PCS) Extension of Date for future reference.

However you can download directly the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Examination- 2021 (Upper PCS) Notice with the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Examination Notice Check Steps 

Details Advertisement: PDF

Candidates can now apply for the 224 posts under Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Examination- 2021 (Upper PCS) on or before 02 February 2022. 

It is noted that earlier Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) had invited online application for recruitment of total 224 various posts under Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Examination- 2021 (Upper PCS). 

