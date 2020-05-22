UKPSC Result 2020 Out for Civil Judge Mains 2019-20 @ukpsc.gov.in, Check UKPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 Result Direct Link Here

UKPSC Result 2020: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the result of Civil Judge Mains Exam 2019-20. Candidates appeared in the UKPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 Exam against advertisement number 02/16/CJ JD (M-19) Gopan-1/2019-20 can check their result list on the official website of UKPSC.i.e.ukpsc.gov.in.

The commission had conducted UKPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 Exam from 6 January 2020 to 8 January 2020 at various exam centres. All those who have successfully qualified in the written test are eligible to appear in the Interview. The commission will notify the UKPSC Civil Judge 2020 Interview Date in due course. All candidates are advised to keep visiting on the official website of UKPSC for their reference.

The Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will also release the obtained marks of the candidates in the written test and cut off marks on its website. Candidates are advised to keep their eye on the official website for latest updates.

All selected candidates will have to produce essential documents at the time of interview. Candidates who fail to produce required certificate/certificates on the date of interview (or as directed by the Commission) shall not be allowed to appear at the interview and their candidature shall stand rejected.

This exam was conducted to recruit 30 vacancies of Civil Judge in Junior Division. The notification for UKPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2020 was released on 28 December 2018 and the application process for the same filled up till 10 April 2019.

Download UKPSC Civil Judge Mains Result 2020 PDF Here

Latest Government Jobs:

ONGC Recruitment 2020 for Director Offshore Post, Apply Online by 30 July

ACRB Recruitment 2020: Apply for Research Associate Post

TN Police Constable Recruitment 2020 to Start in June @tnusrbonline.org, Check TNUSRB Constable Police Recruitment Updates Here

UPPCL Recruitment 2020: Apply for Company Secretary Posts