UKPSC RO ARO Prelims Answer Key 2021 Released @ukpsc.gov.in, Submit Representations from today onwards

UKPSC RO ARO Prelims Answer Key 2021 has been released by Uttarakhand Public Service Commission on ukpsc.gov.in. Check Answer Key PDF and other details here.

UKPSC RO ARO Prelims Answer Key 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the prelims answer key for recruitment to the various posts through Review Officer (Accounts)/ Assistant Review Officer (Accounts) Prelims Exam 2021. The candidates can download subject wise UKPSC RO ARO Prelims Answer Key 2021 from the official website of UKPSC.i.e.ukpsc.gov.in.

UKPSC RO/ ARO (Accounts) 2021 Prelims Exam was conducted on 1 August 2021 at the various exam centres. The candidates can download UKPSC RO ARO Prelims Answer Key 2021 through the official website of UKPSC.i.e.ukpsc.gov.in. If any candidate has doubt/objection against the answer keys, they may raise objections through the online mode on or before 27 August 2021. The online link has been activated on the official website.

How to raise objections against UKPSC RO ARO Prelims Answer Key 2021?

Visit the official website of UKPSC.i.e.ukpsc.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Answer Key Objection for Review Officer (Accounts)/Assistant Review Officer (Accounts) Exam 2021’ homepage. Enter your roll number, date of birth, security key and click on login. The answer key will be displayed on the screen. Click on the select question booklet series and select your booklet series from booklet series A, B, C, D. Then, click on the continue button. The candidates are required to select the question number in the drop-down list under the question paper information. After that, the question will appear on the screen. The candidates are required to select their answer in the Candidate Answer & Documentary File Details then, fill in Objection Description, Reference Book and Page No. Field. Fields. Then, click on the submit button and make payment to raise objections to the answer keys to the questions. After making the payment, the details of the objection will be displayed on the screen.

UKPSC RO ARO Prelims Answer Key 2021

Objection Link

The candidates should note that a payment of Rs. 50/- as a fee has to be deposited for each question. In case of non-deposit of the application fee, no objection will be considered. No objection/change will be possible after the submission of the application fee. Candidates can check subject wise UKPSC RO ARO Prelims Answer Key 2021 by clicking on the provided hyperlinks.