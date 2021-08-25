UKSSSC Driver Recruitment Notification 2021 Out @sssc.uk.gov.in: Online Application To Start From 27 Aug

Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is hiring 164 Driver, Enforcement Driver and Dispatch Rider Posts.Check Details Here.

UKSSSC Driver Recruitment 2021: Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released a recruitment notification for Driver, Enforcement Driver and Dispatch Rider Posts. UKSSSC Driver Online Application will be invited from 27 August 2021 on sssc.uk.gov.in. Candidates with requisite qualification can submit their application on or before 10 October 2021.

The commission will fill 164 vacancies through this recruitment. Interested candidates can check important dates, educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process, vacancy break-up by scrolling down:

UKSSSC Driver Notification Download

UKSSSC Driver Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting date of submission of online application: 27 August 2021

Last date for submission of online application : 10 October 2021

Last date for submission of online application fee: 12 October 2021

Tentative Exam Date - December 2021

UKSSSC Vacancy Details

Driver - 161 Posts Enforcement Driver - 2 Posts Dispatch Rider - 1 Post

UKSSSC Driver Salary:

Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100

Eligibility Criteria for UKSSSC Driver Posts

Educational Qualification:

Driver - 8th class passed and possess 5 years old Driving Licence Enforcement Driver - 8th class passed and possess 3 years old Driving Licence Dispatch Rider - 10th class passed and possess a Driving Licence

UKSSSC Driver Age Limit:

Driver, Enforcement Driver - 21 to 42 years Dispatch Rider - 18 to 42 years

Selection Process for UKSSSC Driver Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written exam - 25 Marks Driving Exam - 75 Marks

How to Apply for UKSSSC Driver Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 27 August to 10 October 2021.

Exam Fee: