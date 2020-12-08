UKSSSC Exam 2020-21 Date Announced @sssc.uk.gov.in, Check Junior Engineer, Assistant Agriculture Officer & Other Exam Dates Here

UKSSSC Exam 2020-21 Date: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the exam dates for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer, Assistant Agriculture Officer, Livestock Dissemination Officer. All such candidates who applied for UKSSSC Recruitment 2020-21 can appear for the exams on the scheduled dates.

According to the latest release, the commission has scheduled the UKSSSC Assistant Agriculture Officer Exam 2020 Post Code: 132 of Advt No: 19/2019 on 19 December 2020, Junior Engineer (Civil) of Advt No: 24/2020 on 19 and 20 December 2020, Livestock Dissemination Officer, Post Code: 646 of Advt No. 23/2020 on 21, 22 & 23 December 2020. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course. The dates, time, exam centre will be uploaded in due course. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for latest updates.

Download UKSSSC Exam 2020-21 Date for Various Posts

Official Website

This drive will be held to recruit 521 vacancies out of which 121 vacancies are for Junior Engineer (Civil) Posts, 280 are for Assistant Agriculture Officer Gr III and 120 are for Livestock Dissemination Officer – Code: 646/343. Candidates can download the UKSSSC Exam 2020-21 Schedule by clicking on the above link.

