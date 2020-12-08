UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021, 87 Vacancies for Group B & C Vacancies, Apply @uplegisassembly.gov.in

UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Editor, Counter Report, Scrutiny officer, Additional Private Secretary, Assistant Review Officer, Admin, Research & Reference Assistant, Indexer & Security Assistant (Male) in Group B & Group C Category. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode.

Dec 8, 2020 12:41 IST
UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021
UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021

UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Editor, Counter Report, Scrutiny Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Assistant Review Officer, Admin, Research & Reference Assistant, Indexer & Security Assistant (Male) in Group B & Group C Category. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode.

To apply for the aforesaid posts, the candidates will have to register themselves at uplegisassembly.gov.in/uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to aforesaid posts from 8 December to 7 January 2021. Candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 8 December 2020
  • Last date for submitting the online application: 7 January 2021

UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Editor - 1 Post
  • Counter Report -4 Posts
  • Scrutiny officer - 13 Posts
  • Additional Private Secretary - 2 Posts
  • Assistant Review Officer - 53 Posts
  • Admin - 1 Post
  • Research & Reference Assistant - 1 Post
  • Indexer- 1 Post
  • Security Assistant (Male) - 10 Posts
  • Security Assistant (Female) - 1 Post

UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Editor, Admin, Assistant Review Officer, Indexer, Additional Private Secretary, Scrutiny (Review) Officer - Candidates holding Graduation Degree from a recognized University.
  • Security Assistant - Candidate must be Intermediate Passed from a recognized Board.
  • Indexer - Diploma & Graduation.
  • Research & Reference Assistant - PG in relevant discipline. Candidates can check more details about the recruitment in the provided link given below.

UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

Download UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 8 Dec to 7 January 2021. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • General - Rs. 950/-
  • OBC - Rs. 950/-
  • SC/ST - Rs. 850/-
  • EWS - Rs. 950/-

 

FAQ

How to apply for UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online from 8 Dec to 7 January 2021. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

What is the selection criteria for UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021?

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

What is the age required for UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021?

Candidates between the age group of 21 to 40 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms.

What are the registration dates for UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 8 December to 7 January 2021 at uplegisassembly.gov.in/uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.

How many vacancies are released for UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021?

A total of 87 vacancies are released for recruitment to the post of Editor, Counter Report, Scrutiny Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Assistant Review Officer, Admin, Research & Reference Assistant, Indexer & Security Assistant (Male) in Group B & Group C Category.
Job Summary
NotificationUP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021, 87 Vacancies for Group B & C Vacancies, Apply @uplegisassembly.gov.in
Notification DateDec 8, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionJan 7, 2021
CityLucknow
StateUttar Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly
Education Qual Senior Secondary, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next