UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021, 87 Vacancies for Group B & C Vacancies, Apply @uplegisassembly.gov.in

UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Editor, Counter Report, Scrutiny Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Assistant Review Officer, Admin, Research & Reference Assistant, Indexer & Security Assistant (Male) in Group B & Group C Category. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode.

To apply for the aforesaid posts, the candidates will have to register themselves at uplegisassembly.gov.in/uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to aforesaid posts from 8 December to 7 January 2021. Candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 8 December 2020

Last date for submitting the online application: 7 January 2021

UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Editor - 1 Post

Counter Report -4 Posts

Scrutiny officer - 13 Posts

Additional Private Secretary - 2 Posts

Assistant Review Officer - 53 Posts

Admin - 1 Post

Research & Reference Assistant - 1 Post

Indexer- 1 Post

Security Assistant (Male) - 10 Posts

Security Assistant (Female) - 1 Post

UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Editor, Admin, Assistant Review Officer, Indexer, Additional Private Secretary, Scrutiny (Review) Officer - Candidates holding Graduation Degree from a recognized University.

Security Assistant - Candidate must be Intermediate Passed from a recognized Board.

Indexer - Diploma & Graduation.

Research & Reference Assistant - PG in relevant discipline. Candidates can check more details about the recruitment in the provided link given below.

UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

Download UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 8 Dec to 7 January 2021. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Application Fee