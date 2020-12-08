NIRD&PR Recruitment 2021 for 510 Coordinator, Fellow, Resource Person and Other Posts, Apply @nirdpr.org.in

NIRD&PR Recruitment 2021: National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD & PR) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Coordinator, Fellow, Resource Person and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at nirdpr.org.in on or before 29 December 2020.

Around 510 vacancies will be recruited out of which 250 vacancies are for Young Fellow, 250 are for Cluster Level Resource Person and 10 are for State Programme Coordinator. Check application process, educational qualification, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 29 December 2020

NIRD&PR Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

State Programme Coordinator - 10 Posts

Young Fellow - 250 Posts

Cluster Level Resource Person - 250 Posts

NIRD&PR Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

State Programme Coordinator - PG (Relevant Discipline) with Experience.

Young Fellow - PG Degree/ Diploma (Relevant Discipline) with Experience.

Cluster Level Resource Person - XII/ 12th Class with Experience.

NIRD&PR Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

State Programme Coordinator - 30 – 50 years

Young Fellow - 21 – 30 Years

Cluster Level Resource Person - 25 – 40 Years

There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

NIRD&PR Recruitment 2021 Experience

State Programme Coordinator - 5 years

Young Fellow - 0-5 Years

Cluster Level Resource Person - 5 years

Download NIRD&PR Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

NIRD&PR Recruitment 2021 Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for NIRD&PR Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 29 December 2020. After submitting the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.