UKSSSC Forest Guard DV Schedule 2022 (Out) @sssc.uk.gov.in, Download PDF Here

UKSSSC Forest Guard DV Schedule 2022: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the Document Verification Schedule for the post of Forest Guard on its official website. Commission will conduct the document verification for the Forest Guard posts (against Post Code 102) on 10 May 2022.

All such candidates who have qualified successfully in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the above posts can check the UKSSSC Forest Guard DV Schedule 2022 available on the official website of Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC)- uksssc.in.

It is noted that UKSSSC had conducted the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the qualified candidates from 27 July to 04 August 2022. Candidates qualified in the written test were appeared in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round for the above posts.

Now based on the performance of the candidates in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), UKSSSC has released the details Document Verification schedule for the candidates.

Candidates are advised to appear for the document verification round on 10 May 2022 with all the essential documents/testimonials as mentioned in the notification with the schedule available on the official website.

You can download the UKSSSC Forest Guard DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

