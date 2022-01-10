UKSSSC Forester Provisional Merit List 2022 Out @sssc.uk.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates for PET

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC), Dehradun, Uttrakhand has declared the Provisional Merit List for the post of Forester on its official website- sssc.uk.gov.in. Check details here.

UKSSSC Forester Provisional Merit List 2022 Download: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC), Dehradun, Uttrakhand has declared the Provisional Merit List for the post of Forester (Van Daroga). All such candidates appeared in the computer based exam for the post of Forester (Van Daroga) can download UKSSSC Forester Provisional Merit List 2022 from the official website of UKSSSC - sssc.uk.gov.in.



You can download the UKSSSC Forester Provisional Merit List 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UKSSSC Forester Provisional Merit List 2022 Check Steps

Go to official website of UKSSSC i.e. on sssc.uk.gov.in Go to the home page,notice section. Click on the link 'पदनाम-वन दरोगा (Forester)के परीक्षा परिणाम हेतु क्लिक करें' at the left corner of the homepage A new window will be opened where you will get the PDF of the UKSSSC Forester Provisional Merit List 2022. Download and save the UKSSSC Forester Provisional Merit List 2022 for future reference.

However you can download the UKSSSC Forester Provisional Merit List 2022 directly with the link given below.

It is noted that Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has conducted the written exam for Forester posts from 16 July to 25 July 2021 in two shifts i.e. 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM and from 2 PM to 4 PM.

Candidates successfully qualified in the written exam for Forester (Van Daroga) post now they will be appear in the next round i.e. Physical Efficiency Test as per the selection process for the post.

Commission will release the details Physical Efficiency Test schedule in due course of time on its official website.

Candidates should note that they can raise their objections, if any regarding the provisional result declared for the Forester (Van Daroga) withing the 15 days of the publication of the result.