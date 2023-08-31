Unknown Facts About Lord Krishna: In this article, we have brought to you some lesser-known facts about Lord Krishna. These facts will amaze kids and inform them about various aspects of Lord Krishna’s features and life.

Unknown Facts About Lord Krishna: His charm, his style of flute playing, his blue color, the peacock feather in his crown, his big beautiful eyes, and everything about Lord Krishna left an everlasting impact in our minds, since our childhood. Even today, Lord Krishna is one of the most admired, loved, and celebrated Hindu gods, especially for kids. I am sure all of us have grown up listening to and watching amazing tales of Lord Krishna. He impacted the minds of kids so much that over the years, various cartoons started embedding him in different episodes. His popularity and charm always manage to take the front seat, at all occasions. Now, it’s time to celebrate the birth anniversary of our favorite god, our Makhan Chor, Lord Krishna. On this auspicious occasion, let’s celebrate the lord himself by knowing in and out about him.

Here, we have brought to you some unknown facts about Lord Krishna for kids. These facts should be read by students for general knowledge and quiz competitions.

Unknown Facts About Lord Krishna

1. Lord Krishna has a total of 108 names. He is referred to differently in various parts of India by different communities. Some of the famous names are Gopala, Dwarkadish, Shyam, Makhan Chor, Baanke Bihari, and so on.

2. The peacock feather worn by Lord Krishna on his head is the symbol of purity. It represents his pure love for Radha and the eternal bond of Radha Krishna.

3. Krishna means black or dark. It also stands for ‘all attractive’.

4. According to Hindu Mythology, Lord Krishna is depicted in blue skin to represent the aura of calmness, purity, strength, immeasurable. It is also assumed that Lord Krishna’s skin turned blue when he was poisoned by a female demon through her breast milk when he was a baby.

5. Kalki was Lord Krishna’s last avatar, who marked the end of the darkest and the most destructive period to put an end to ‘adharma’ and begin the Satya Yuga.

6. Lord Krishna is the eighth incarnation of Vishnu.

7. Krishna had a total of 8 wives including Rukmini.

8. Lord Krishna had relations with the Pandavas. Kunti, mother of the Pandavas, and Vasudeva, father of lord Krishna were siblings.

9. It is believed that Gandhari’s curse led to the demise of Lord Krishna and the entire Yadu dynasty. The famous war of kurukshetra between Pandavas and Kauravas killed 100 sons of Gandhari. Following this, she cured Krishna when he came to offer condolences to her.

10. It is said that Lord Krishna revived six sons of Devaki.

