UP 69000 Assistant Teacher Recruitment: Provisional Selection List for 31661 Teacher 2019-20 Released @upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UP 69000 Assistant Teacher Recruitment: Provisional Selection List for 31661 Teacher Released @upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UP 69000 Assistant Teacher Recruitment Selection List: UP Basic Education Board has released a provisional selection list of 31,661 Posts against 69000 Assistant Teacher Recruitment in Primary Schools of Uttar Pradesh. The candidates can download the UP 69000 Provisional Selection List through the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in or directly through the link below:

UP 69000 Assistant Teacher Provisional Selection List Download

A total of 31277 candidates are shortlisted for the first phase of counselling process. As per the reports, UP Assistant Teacher Counseling of the shortlisted candidates will be held on 14 October and 15 October. After examine all the documents, the board will release the appointment letter on 16 October 2020. The candidates should carry all the necessary original documents along with two sets of self attested photocopies and four passport size photographs and maintain the social distancing in view of Covid-19. The counselling will be done by the District Basic Education Officer

The list of 31277 provisional selected candidates will be made available on the excel sheet on 13 October 2020.

How to Download UP 69000 Assistant Teacher Provisional Selection List ?

Go to the official website of UP Basic Education Board - upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Click on the link - "माननीय सर्वोच्च न्यायालय में विशेष अनुज्ञा याचिका संख्या- 11198/2020 रामशरण मौर्या व अन्य बनाम उ0प्र0 राज्य व अन्य में पारित आदेश दिनांक 21.05.2020 एवं विशेष अनुज्ञा याचिका संख्या-6687/2020 सूबेदार सिंह व अन्य बनाम उ0प्र0 राज्य व अन्य में पारित आदेश दिनांक 09.06.2020 के अनुपालन में शासनादेश संख्या-1125/68-5- 2020 दिनांक 24 सितम्बर, 2020 एवं शासनादेश संख्या-1191(1)/68-5-2020 बेसिक शिक्षा अनुभाग-5 लखनऊ दिनांक 06.10.2020 के क्रम में 69000 रिक्त पदों के सापेक्ष प्रथम चरण में 31661 पदों पर अनन्तिम चयन सूची जो माननीय सर्वोच्च न्यायालय में पारित होने वाले निर्णय के अधीन होगी। (Date-12/10/2020)"

UP 69000 Provisional Selection List PDF will appear on your screen

Check your name in the PDF

Download UP 31661 Teacher Selection List