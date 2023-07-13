UP Board Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2023-24: Download Sanskrit Curriculum PDF Here

UP Board Class 10th Sanskrit Syllabus 2023-24 is now available on UP Board’s website upmsp.edu.in. Get the direct link to download UPMSP Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus from this article.

UP Board Class 10th Sanskrit Syllabus 2023-24: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has made available the UP Board Sanskrit syllabus for 2023-2024 on the पाठ्यक्रम / syllabus section of its official website at upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Sanskrit syllabus, subject code 923, will have a 70 marks theory paper. There will also be a 30 marks internal assessment at the school level.

Based on the syllabus there will be 20 marks objective questions and descriptive questions worth 50 words. The objective portions will be multiple-choice questions based i.e, there will be a question and 3 to 4 options as its answer. Out of these, only 1 option is the actual correct answer and the student must choose that very option to score full marks.

UP Board Class 10 Sanskrit Course Structure 2023-24

The syllabus is divided into two parts: Part A and Part B.

Part A contains prose, poetry and aashupaath.

Part B consists of Grammar, translation and creative writing.

Both Part A and B are of 35 marks each.

Let us now view the complete Class 10th syllabus for Sanskrit by UP Board below:

UP Board Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2023-24

Part A

Part B

UP Board Class 10 Sanskrit Internal Assessment 2023-24

UPMSP Matric Sanskrit Prescribed Books 2023-24

1 Sanskrit Vyakaran

2 Sanskrit Gadya Bharati

3 Sanskrit Padya Piyusham

4 Sanskrit Katha Natak Kaumudi

To check the complete syllabus, click on the link below:

Stay tuned for more!