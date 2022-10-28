UP Board class 12 Geography Syllabus 2022-23: Download PDF Directly

UP Board class 12 Geography Syllabus 2022-23: In this article, you get UP Board class 12 Geography Syllabus 2022-23 content and at the end of the content, we also provide a direct link to download it in PDF Format.

UP Board class 12 Geography Syllabus 2022-23: Studying geography is not just memorizing places on maps. Geography is about understanding the complexity of people and their interaction with our world. The study of Geography in class 12 by UPMSP (code 129) helps students in appreciating the diversity of various national and international cultures that exist. Using all these knowledge, candidates can actively work to help bridge divides and bring people together through various means.

The division of question paper is as follows:

The division of question paper is as follows:





Now look at the course content for all the parts in detail:

As given above, the theory paper is only for 70 marks. The remaining 30 marks are allotted on the basis of assessments consisting of project works and related activities.

The list of deleted portions by the board: These topics will not evaluated in the final exams.

