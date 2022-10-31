UP Board class 12 Physics syllabus 2022-23: Download PDF with full syllabus and deleted portions

UP Board class 12 Physics syllabus 2022-23: Download Physics syllabus of class 12 UP Board in PDF format with the full syllabus and complete list of deleted portions from the theory and practical syllabus.

UP Board class 12 Physics syllabus 2022-23: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad offers Physics course to its students in class 12th under course code 151. The course consists of a total of 100 marks out of which 70 marks are evaluated through a written theory exam while the remaining 30 is evaluated through practical exams.

The syllabus is divided into two sections of 35 marks each. The first section has 5 units and the second section has 4 units. The complete syllabus along with the marks division can be viewed below:

The syllabus for the practical exam is given in detail here:

Students should make a note that the syllabus has undergone a 30% reduction. This applies to both the theory and practical portions.

Therefore, while preparing, the students should not waste their precious time preparing the deleted portion. View the list of deleted portions from UP Board class 12 Physics syllabus above and note it down for reference when preparing.



Also, download the UP Board class 12th Physics syllabus 2022-23 in PDF format.

Using the pdf of the syllabus, you can view it offline whenever required and also get a print out.

