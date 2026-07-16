UP Co-Operative Bank Recruitment 2026 Exam Postponed: Official Notice Released, New Dates Soon
UP Co-Operative Bank Exam 2026, which was to be conducted from July 20 to July 22, 2026, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. Check when the new exam dates will be announced and how to download the admit card.
The Combined Cooperative Banking and Technical Service Examination ( Special Recruitment) for 116 posts, under the advertisement number A-1/S.R./2026, which was scheduled to be conducted on July 20, 21, and 22, 2026 has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. The news about the postponement of the exam was released by the Uttar Pradesh Co-operative Institutional Service Board, Lucknow. The board has not announced the new dates yet, but they will be available on the official website of the service board, i.e., www.upcisb.upsdc.gov.in.
UP Co-Operative Bank Recruitment 2026 Exam Postponed Official Notice
The Uttar Pradesh Co-operative Institutional Service Board declared in the official notification the postponement of the exam, which was to be held from July 20 to 22, 2026. Candidates can check the official website for the official notification, or can download the official PDF from here:-
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UP Co-Operative Bank Recruitment 2026
UP Co-Operative Bank Recruitment 2026 New Exam Dates
The new dates for the UP Co-Operative Bank recruitment exam have not been announced yet, but are expected to be released soon. The Uttar Pradesh Co-operative Institutional Service Board will release the notification regarding the new exam dates on the official website, i.e., www.upcisb.upsdc.gov.in. Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly.
UP Co-Operative Bank Recruitment 2026 Admit Card Details and Steps to Download
The Uttar Pradesh Co-Operative Institutional Service Board will release the revised admit cards once the new exam dates are announced. Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the UP Co-Operative Bank recruitment exam, once the admit card has been issued:-
- Go to the official website, i.e., www.upcisb.upsdc.gov.in.
- Under the notice board, look for the notification related to the UP Co-Operative Bank Recruitment 2026 Admit Card.
- Click on the notification, and the candidates will be directed to the new login page.
- Enter the required details like the registration or roll number, date of birth or password, and submit.
- Once the admit card is displayed on the screen, download and print it out and keep it safe for future use.
Candidates are again advised to visit the official website of the Board regularly, as the admit card and the new dates for the exam will be announced on the website only.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.