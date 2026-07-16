UP Co-Operative Bank Recruitment 2026 Exam Postponed: Official Notice Released, New Dates Soon

The Combined Cooperative Banking and Technical Service Examination ( Special Recruitment) for 116 posts, under the advertisement number A-1/S.R./2026, which was scheduled to be conducted on July 20, 21, and 22, 2026 has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. The news about the postponement of the exam was released by the Uttar Pradesh Co-operative Institutional Service Board, Lucknow. The board has not announced the new dates yet, but they will be available on the official website of the service board, i.e., www.upcisb.upsdc.gov.in.

UP Co-Operative Bank Recruitment 2026 Exam Postponed Official Notice

The Uttar Pradesh Co-operative Institutional Service Board declared in the official notification the postponement of the exam, which was to be held from July 20 to 22, 2026. Candidates can check the official website for the official notification, or can download the official PDF from here:-