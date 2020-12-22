UP Police Answer Key 2020 for Jail Warder, Constable, Fireman @uppbpb.gov.in, Submit UPPRPB Objection Online

UP Police Answer Key 2020: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has uploaded the answer key of written exam for the post of Jail Warder, Constable, Fireman on its website i.e. uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates can download UP Police Jail Warder Answer Key UP Police Constable Answer Key and UP Police Fireman Answer Key from the official website uppqprepresentation.azurewebsites.net.

UP Police Objection Link



Candidates having any objection against UPPRPB Answer Key can submit their objection through online mode only on the link given in UP Police Official Website.

UP Police Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download UPPRPB Answer Key and submit objection, if any, using their Application Number and Date of Birth.

UP Police Answer Key Download and Objection Link

UP Police Important Dates



Event Date UP Police Exam for Jail Warder, Constable, Fireman 19 and 20 December 2020 UP Police Answer Key for Jail Warder, Constable, Fireman 22 December 2020 UP Police Result for Jail Warder, Constable, Fireman Expected in January or February 2021

How to Download UP Police Answer Key for Jail Warder, Constable, Fireman ?

Go to official website of UP Police - uppbpb.gov.in Click on the link "ऑनलाइन आपत्ति हेतु लिंक" under सूचना/विज्ञप्ति(22.12.2020)जेल वार्डर/फ़ायरमैन/घुड़सवार पुरूषों एवं महिलाओं के लिए जेल वार्डर, फायरमैन (पुरूष) एवं आरक्षी घुड़सवार पुलिस के पदों पर सीधी भर्ती- 2016 के अन्तर्गत दिनांक 19.12.2020 तथा 20.12.2020 को दो पालियों में सम्पन्न ऑफलाइन लिखित परीक्षा के प्रश्नों तथा आन्सर-की (उत्तर कुंजी) के सम्बन्ध में ऑनलाइन आपत्तियाँ प्राप्त करने के सम्बन्ध में|" A new window will open where you need to fill your Registration/Application Number (Prefix "F" for Fireman post and "J" for Jail warder post to your Registration / Application number), Select Date of Birth and enter code shown in image Click on ‘Login’ Button. Check answer key and submit objection

UP Police Jail Warder Result 2020

UP Police result for the post of Jail Warder, Constable, Fireman shall be announced after analyzing all the objections. Candidates who would qualify in the exam will be called for Document Verification and Physical Test (PET/PST)

UP Police exam was conducted on 19 and 20 December 2020 in two shifts for a total of 624390 candidates.