UP Police ASI 2021 UPPRPB Recruitment Eligibility Criteria (Apply Online Till 22nd July): Check Age Limit & Educational Qualification, Physical Standards

UP Police ASI 2021 UPPRPB Recruitment Eligibility Criteria (Apply Online Till 22nd July): Check the age limit, upper age limit relaxation, educational qualification & Physical Standards required to be fulfilled before applying for the UP Police ASI 1329 Vacancies.

UP Police ASI 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: UP Police ASI 2021 Registration Date has been extended to 22nd July 2021. Eligible male and female candidates can apply online at the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). Total 1329 Vacancies have been announced under Police Sub Inspector (Confidential), Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk & Accounts) Posts in UP Police. Below are the important dates for the UP Police ASI 2021 Recruitment Process:

UP Police ASI 2021 Recruitment Important Dates Online Application Opening Date 1st June 2021 Online Application Closing Date 22nd July 2021 (23:59 hrs) Direct Link to Apply Online UP Police ASI 2021 Online Exam Date To be notified later UP Police ASI 2021 PST Date To be notified later UP Police ASI 2021 Computer Typing Test & Stenography Test Date To be notified later

Note: Application and Examination Fees: Rs. 400/- (Rs. Four Hundred Only) for all applicants

UP POLICE ASI 2021 1329 Vacancies

Below is the brief detail of 1329 Vacancies in UP Police under Police Sub Inspector (Confidential), Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk & Accounts) Posts:

UP Police SI & ASI Recruitment 2021: Category-wise vacancy details Category SI (Confidential) ASI (Clerk) ASI (Accounts) Lucknow Police Vacancies Total SI (Vigilance) ASI (Clerk) UR 121 251 145 15 9 541 OBC 79 168 96 8 5 356 EWS 29 62 35 3 2 131 SC 61 131 75 6 4 277 ST 5 12 7 0 0 24 Total vacancies 295 624 358 32 20 1329

UP POLICE ASI 2021 Salary & Pay Scale

UP Police Posts Salary & Pay Scale Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential) Pay Band - Rs. 9300-34800 Grade Pay - Rs. 4200 Level-6 Pay: Rs. 35400-112400 Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) Pay Band - Rs. 5200-20200 Grade Pay - Rs. 2800 Level-5 Pay: Rs. 29200-92300 Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) Pay Band - Rs. 5200-20200 Grade Pay - Rs. 2800 Level-5 Pay: Rs. 29200-92300

So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for Posts under the UP Police ASI 2021 Recruitment drive:

AGE LIMIT & UPPER AGE LIMIT RELAXATION

Candidates should be between 21 to 28 Years (Born between 1st July 1993 and 1st July 2000). The upper age limit relaxation is given to the following categories:

Category Upper Age Limit Relaxation SC 5 Years ST 5 Years OBC 5 Years ESM (Ex-Servicemen) 3 Years UP State Personnel 5 Years

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Candidate must be a Graduate:

Post Education & Other Qualification Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) Any Graduation Degree from a govt. recognized University Or any equivalent qualification approved by Government. 30 WPM English Typing Speed or 25 WPM Hindi Typing Speed O Level Certificate in DOEACC/NIELIT Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) Graduation in Accounts or Commerce Hindi typing speed of 15 wpm O Level Certificate in DOEACC/NIELIT Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential) Bachelor Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University 30 WPM English Typing Speed or 25 WPM Hindi Typing Speed Should be able to type 80 WPM in Stenographer Hindi O Level Certificate in DOEACC/NIELIT

Preferential Qualification

अन्य बातों के समान होने पर ऐसे अभ्यर्थी को अधिमान दिया जायेगा जिसने :

1. डोएक (DOEACC)/नाइलिट (NIELIT) सोसायटी से उच्च प्रमाणीकरण या सरकार द्वारा मान्यता प्राप्त कम्प्यूटर अपलीकेशन/ प्रौद्योगिकी में स्नातक उपाधि या उससे उच्च अर्हता प्राप्त किया हो,

2. विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग से मान्यता प्राप्त किसी संस्थान या महाविद्यालयया विश्वविद्यालय से विधि में स्नातक किया हो,

3. प्रादेशिक सेना में कम से कम दो वर्ष की सेवा की हो,

4. राष्ट्रीय कैडेट कोर का ‘बी’ प्रमाण-पत्र प्राप्त किया हो।

Physical Standards for Male & Female Candidates

Below are the prescribed Physical Standards for UP Police ASI 2021 Recruitment:

UP Police ASI 2021 PST Category Height Chest For Male Candidates Gen/OBC/SC 163 cms 79-84 cms ST 156 cms 77-82 cms Note: Male Candidates should have a minimum of 5 cms of chest expansion For Female Candidates Gen/OBC/SC 150 cms N/A ST 145 cms N/A Note: Female Candidates should at least weigh 40 kgs.

Nationality

The candidates should be citizens of India. The Tibetan refugees migrated to India before 1st January 1962. Also, an Indian origin person settled permanently in India from Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania.

Medical Standards

Below are some of the medical tests that will be conducted by the doctors to analyze the candidate’s health:

S. No. Medical Tests 1 Eye’s test (sight + color blindness) 2 For Eyesight- Minimum distant vision should be 6/6 and 6/9 of both eyes without glasses. The candidate must not squint in the eyes. 3 Hearing test for ear 4 Tooth test 5 Blood test (all variants) + Urine test 6 Hands and Legs without any major problems (barefoot must be seen). 7 Knock knee test 8 Chest x-ray 9 Drug screening 10 Blood pressure 11 Electrocardiogram

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for UP Police ASI 2021 Recruitment Exam.