Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UP Police ASI 2021 UPPRPB Recruitment Eligibility Criteria (Apply Online Till 22nd July): Check Age Limit & Educational Qualification, Physical Standards

UP Police ASI 2021 UPPRPB Recruitment Eligibility Criteria (Apply Online Till 22nd July): Check the age limit, upper age limit relaxation, educational qualification & Physical Standards required to be fulfilled before applying for the UP Police ASI 1329 Vacancies.

Created On: Jul 16, 2021 14:16 IST
UP Police ASI 2021 UPPRPB Recruitment Eligibility Criteria (Apply Online Till 22nd July): Check Age Limit & Educational Qualification, Physical Standards
UP Police ASI 2021 UPPRPB Recruitment Eligibility Criteria (Apply Online Till 22nd July): Check Age Limit & Educational Qualification, Physical Standards

UP Police ASI 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: UP Police ASI 2021 Registration Date has been extended to 22nd July 2021. Eligible male and female candidates can apply online at the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). Total 1329 Vacancies have been announced under Police Sub Inspector (Confidential), Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk & Accounts) Posts in UP Police. Below are the important dates for the UP Police ASI 2021 Recruitment Process:

UP Police ASI 2021 Recruitment

Important Dates

Online Application Opening Date

1st June 2021

Online Application Closing Date

22nd July 2021 (23:59 hrs)

Direct Link to Apply Online

UP Police ASI 2021 Online Exam Date

To be notified later

UP Police ASI 2021 PST Date

To be notified later

UP Police ASI 2021 Computer Typing Test & Stenography Test Date

To be notified later

Note: Application and Examination Fees: Rs. 400/- (Rs. Four Hundred Only) for all applicants

UP POLICE ASI 2021 1329 Vacancies

Below is the brief detail of 1329 Vacancies in UP Police under Police Sub Inspector (Confidential), Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk & Accounts) Posts:

UP Police SI & ASI Recruitment 2021: Category-wise vacancy details

Category

SI (Confidential)

ASI (Clerk)

ASI (Accounts)

Lucknow Police Vacancies

Total

SI (Vigilance)

ASI (Clerk)

UR

121

251

145

15

9

541

OBC

79

168

96

8

5

356

EWS

29

62

35

3

2

131

SC

61

131

75

6

4

277

ST

5

12

7

0

0

24

Total vacancies

295

624

358

32

20

1329

Check UP Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) 2021 Syllabus & Exam Pattern in Detail

UP POLICE ASI 2021 Salary & Pay Scale

UP Police Posts

Salary & Pay Scale

Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential)

Pay Band - Rs. 9300-34800

Grade Pay - Rs. 4200

Level-6 Pay: Rs. 35400-112400

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk)

Pay Band - Rs. 5200-20200

Grade Pay - Rs. 2800

Level-5 Pay: Rs. 29200-92300

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts)

Pay Band - Rs. 5200-20200

Grade Pay - Rs. 2800

Level-5 Pay: Rs. 29200-92300

Check UP Police Sub-Inspector (SI) 2021 Syllabus & Exam Pattern in Detail

So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for Posts under the UP Police ASI 2021 Recruitment drive:

AGE LIMIT & UPPER AGE LIMIT RELAXATION

Candidates should be between 21 to 28 Years (Born between 1st July 1993 and 1st July 2000). The upper age limit relaxation is given to the following categories:

Category

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

SC

5 Years

ST

5 Years

OBC

5 Years

ESM (Ex-Servicemen)

3 Years

UP State Personnel

5 Years

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Candidate must be a Graduate:

Post

Education & Other Qualification

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk)

Any Graduation Degree from a govt. recognized University Or any equivalent qualification approved by Government.

30 WPM English Typing Speed or 25 WPM Hindi Typing Speed

O Level Certificate in DOEACC/NIELIT

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts)

Graduation in Accounts or Commerce

Hindi typing speed of 15 wpm

O Level Certificate in DOEACC/NIELIT

Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential)

Bachelor Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University

30 WPM English Typing Speed or 25 WPM Hindi Typing Speed

Should be able to type 80 WPM in Stenographer Hindi

O Level Certificate in DOEACC/NIELIT

Preferential Qualification

अन्य बातों के समान होने पर ऐसे अभ्यर्थी को अधिमान दिया जायेगा जिसने : 

1. डोएक (DOEACC)/नाइलिट (NIELIT) सोसायटी से उच्च प्रमाणीकरण या सरकार द्वारा मान्यता प्राप्त कम्प्यूटर अपलीकेशन/ प्रौद्योगिकी में स्नातक उपाधि या उससे उच्च अर्हता प्राप्त किया हो,

2. विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग से मान्यता प्राप्त किसी संस्थान या महाविद्यालयया विश्वविद्यालय से विधि में स्नातक किया हो,

3. प्रादेशिक सेना में कम से कम दो वर्ष की सेवा की हो,

4. राष्ट्रीय कैडेट कोर का ‘बी’ प्रमाण-पत्र प्राप्त किया हो।

Physical Standards for Male & Female Candidates

Below are the prescribed Physical Standards for UP Police ASI 2021 Recruitment:

UP Police ASI 2021 PST

Category

Height

Chest

For Male Candidates

Gen/OBC/SC

163 cms

79-84 cms

ST

156 cms

77-82 cms

Note: Male Candidates should have a minimum of 5 cms of chest expansion

For Female Candidates

Gen/OBC/SC

150 cms

N/A

ST

145 cms

N/A

Note: Female Candidates should at least weigh 40 kgs.

Nationality

The candidates should be citizens of India. The Tibetan refugees migrated to India before 1st January 1962. Also, an Indian origin person settled permanently in India from Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania.

Medical Standards

Below are some of the medical tests that will be conducted by the doctors  to analyze the candidate’s health:

S. No.

Medical Tests

1

Eye’s test (sight + color blindness)

2

For Eyesight- Minimum distant vision should be 6/6 and 6/9 of both eyes without glasses. The candidate must not squint in the eyes.

3

Hearing test for ear

4

Tooth test

5

Blood test (all variants) + Urine test

6

Hands and Legs without any major problems (barefoot must be seen).

7

Knock knee test

8

Chest x-ray

9

Drug screening

10

Blood pressure

11

Electrocardiogram

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for UP Police ASI 2021 Recruitment Exam.

Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

5 + 9 =
Post

Comments