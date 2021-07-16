UP Police ASI 2021 UPPRPB Recruitment Eligibility Criteria (Apply Online Till 22nd July): Check Age Limit & Educational Qualification, Physical Standards

UP Police ASI 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: UP Police ASI 2021 Registration Date has been extended to 22nd July 2021. Eligible male and female candidates can apply online at the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). Total 1329 Vacancies have been announced under Police Sub Inspector (Confidential), Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk & Accounts) Posts in UP Police. Below are the important dates for the UP Police ASI 2021 Recruitment Process:
|
UP Police ASI 2021 Recruitment
|
Important Dates
|
Online Application Opening Date
|
1st June 2021
|
Online Application Closing Date
|
22nd July 2021 (23:59 hrs)
|
UP Police ASI 2021 Online Exam Date
|
To be notified later
|
UP Police ASI 2021 PST Date
|
To be notified later
|
UP Police ASI 2021 Computer Typing Test & Stenography Test Date
|
To be notified later
Note: Application and Examination Fees: Rs. 400/- (Rs. Four Hundred Only) for all applicants
UP POLICE ASI 2021 1329 Vacancies
Below is the brief detail of 1329 Vacancies in UP Police under Police Sub Inspector (Confidential), Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk & Accounts) Posts:
|
UP Police SI & ASI Recruitment 2021: Category-wise vacancy details
|
Category
|
SI (Confidential)
|
ASI (Clerk)
|
ASI (Accounts)
|
Lucknow Police Vacancies
|
Total
|
SI (Vigilance)
|
ASI (Clerk)
|
UR
|
121
|
251
|
145
|
15
|
9
|
541
|
OBC
|
79
|
168
|
96
|
8
|
5
|
356
|
EWS
|
29
|
62
|
35
|
3
|
2
|
131
|
SC
|
61
|
131
|
75
|
6
|
4
|
277
|
ST
|
5
|
12
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
24
|
Total vacancies
|
295
|
624
|
358
|
32
|
20
|
1329
UP POLICE ASI 2021 Salary & Pay Scale
|
UP Police Posts
|
Salary & Pay Scale
|
Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential)
|
Pay Band - Rs. 9300-34800
Grade Pay - Rs. 4200
Level-6 Pay: Rs. 35400-112400
|
Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk)
|
Pay Band - Rs. 5200-20200
Grade Pay - Rs. 2800
Level-5 Pay: Rs. 29200-92300
|
Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts)
|
Pay Band - Rs. 5200-20200
Grade Pay - Rs. 2800
Level-5 Pay: Rs. 29200-92300
So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for Posts under the UP Police ASI 2021 Recruitment drive:
AGE LIMIT & UPPER AGE LIMIT RELAXATION
Candidates should be between 21 to 28 Years (Born between 1st July 1993 and 1st July 2000). The upper age limit relaxation is given to the following categories:
|
Category
|
Upper Age Limit Relaxation
|
SC
|
5 Years
|
ST
|
5 Years
|
OBC
|
5 Years
|
ESM (Ex-Servicemen)
|
3 Years
|
UP State Personnel
|
5 Years
EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION
Candidate must be a Graduate:
|
Post
|
Education & Other Qualification
|
Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk)
|
Any Graduation Degree from a govt. recognized University Or any equivalent qualification approved by Government.
|
30 WPM English Typing Speed or 25 WPM Hindi Typing Speed
|
O Level Certificate in DOEACC/NIELIT
|
Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts)
|
Graduation in Accounts or Commerce
|
Hindi typing speed of 15 wpm
|
O Level Certificate in DOEACC/NIELIT
|
Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential)
|
Bachelor Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University
|
30 WPM English Typing Speed or 25 WPM Hindi Typing Speed
|
Should be able to type 80 WPM in Stenographer Hindi
|
O Level Certificate in DOEACC/NIELIT
Preferential Qualification
अन्य बातों के समान होने पर ऐसे अभ्यर्थी को अधिमान दिया जायेगा जिसने :
1. डोएक (DOEACC)/नाइलिट (NIELIT) सोसायटी से उच्च प्रमाणीकरण या सरकार द्वारा मान्यता प्राप्त कम्प्यूटर अपलीकेशन/ प्रौद्योगिकी में स्नातक उपाधि या उससे उच्च अर्हता प्राप्त किया हो,
2. विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग से मान्यता प्राप्त किसी संस्थान या महाविद्यालयया विश्वविद्यालय से विधि में स्नातक किया हो,
3. प्रादेशिक सेना में कम से कम दो वर्ष की सेवा की हो,
4. राष्ट्रीय कैडेट कोर का ‘बी’ प्रमाण-पत्र प्राप्त किया हो।
Physical Standards for Male & Female Candidates
Below are the prescribed Physical Standards for UP Police ASI 2021 Recruitment:
|
UP Police ASI 2021 PST
|
Category
|
Height
|
Chest
|
For Male Candidates
|
Gen/OBC/SC
|
163 cms
|
79-84 cms
|
ST
|
156 cms
|
77-82 cms
|
Note: Male Candidates should have a minimum of 5 cms of chest expansion
|
For Female Candidates
|
Gen/OBC/SC
|
150 cms
|
N/A
|
ST
|
145 cms
|
N/A
|
Note: Female Candidates should at least weigh 40 kgs.
Nationality
The candidates should be citizens of India. The Tibetan refugees migrated to India before 1st January 1962. Also, an Indian origin person settled permanently in India from Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania.
Medical Standards
Below are some of the medical tests that will be conducted by the doctors to analyze the candidate’s health:
|
S. No.
|
Medical Tests
|
1
|
Eye’s test (sight + color blindness)
|
2
|
For Eyesight- Minimum distant vision should be 6/6 and 6/9 of both eyes without glasses. The candidate must not squint in the eyes.
|
3
|
Hearing test for ear
|
4
|
Tooth test
|
5
|
Blood test (all variants) + Urine test
|
6
|
Hands and Legs without any major problems (barefoot must be seen).
|
7
|
Knock knee test
|
8
|
Chest x-ray
|
9
|
Drug screening
|
10
|
Blood pressure
|
11
|
Electrocardiogram
So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for UP Police ASI 2021 Recruitment Exam.