UP Police ASI 2021 Syllabus & Exam Pattern for Recruitment of 1329 Vacancies: Online Exam, Physical Standard Test (PST), Computer Typing & Stenography Test

UP Police ASI 2021 Syllabus & Exam Pattern for Recruitment of 1329 Vacancies: Check latest Exam pattern & Syllabus for UP Police ASI 2021 Exam for the recruitment of 1329 Police Sub Inspector (Confidential), Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk & Accounts) Vacancies in UPPRPB.

UP Police ASI 2021 Recruitment Exam Syllabus: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will conduct the exam for the recruitment of 1329 Vacancies under Police Sub Inspector (Confidential), Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk & Accounts) Posts. Below is the brief detail of 1329 Vacancies in UP Police:

UP Police SI & ASI Recruitment 2021: Category-wise vacancy details Category SI (Confidential) ASI (Clerk) ASI (Accounts) Lucknow Police Vacancies Total SI (Vigilance) ASI (Clerk) UR 121 251 145 15 9 541 OBC 79 168 96 8 5 356 EWS 29 62 35 3 2 131 SC 61 131 75 6 4 277 ST 5 12 7 0 0 24 Total vacancies 295 624 358 32 20 1329

Check UP Police Sub-Inspector (SI) 2021 Syllabus & Exam Pattern in Detail

UP Police ASI 2021 Exam Pattern

UP Police ASI 2021 selection process will consist of 4 stages listed below:

Stages UP Police ASI 2021 Selection Process 1 Written Examination (Online Mode) 2 Documentation & Physical Standard Test (PST) 3 Computer Typing Test Stenography Test (Only for Police SI Confidential Post) 4 Final Merit List, Medical Test and Personality Test

UP POLICE ASI 2021 Online Exam Pattern

UP Police ASI 2021 computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted on Different Dates & Different Shifts. The Online Exam for UP Police ASI 2021 Recruitment will consist of four sections - General Hindi/ Computer Knowledge, General Knowledge/Current Affairs, Numerical & Mental Ability Test and Mental Aptitude Test/Intelligence Quotient Test/ Reasoning Test. Each section will be of 100 Marks:

UP Police ASI Online Exam Pattern 2021 Subject Name Marks General Hindi (सामान्य हिंदी)/ Computer Knowledge 100 General Knowledge/ Current Affairs 100 Numerical & Mental Ability Test 100 Mental Aptitude Test/ Intelligence Quotient Test/Reasoning 100 Total 400

Note:

- The test will be available in both Hindi and English language except for General Hindi.

- The online test for UP Police ASI will consist of Multiple Choice Questions or MCQs.

- UP ASI Online Exam will be of a total of 400 Marks.

- The Qualifying marks in each subject will be 35 marks. Candidates who will get minimum 35% Marks in each subject & overall 40% Marks will qualify for the PET/PST Round.

UP Police ASI 2021 Online Exam Syllabus

The syllabus for the Online Examination for the UP Police ASI 2021 Recruitment is as under:

Sections Syllabus General Hindi/ सामान्य हिंदी Hindi & Other Indian languages/ हिंदी और अन्य भारतीय भाषाएँ Hindi Grammar/ हिन्दी व्याकरण का मौलिक ज्ञान- हिन्दी वर्णमाला, तद्भव-तत्सम, पर्यायवाची, विलोम, अनेकार्थक, वाक्यांशों के स्थान पर एक शब्द, समरूपी भिन्नार्थक शब्द, अशुद्ध वाक्यों को शुद्ध करना, लिंग, वचन, कारक, सर्वनाम, विशेषण, क्रिया, काल, वाच्य, अव्यय, उपसर्ग, प्रत्यय, सन्धि, समास, विराम-चिन्ह, मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियां, रस, छन्द, अलंकार आदि, Passage/ अपठित बोध, प्रसिद्ध कवि, लेखक एवं उनकी प्रसिद्ध रचनायें, हिन्दी भाषा में पुरस्कार, विविध Computer Knowledge Basic computer fundamentals. History and future of computers. Algorithm, Flowchart & number system. Operating system and basics of windows. Computer Abbreviation. Microsoft office. Basic knowledge of Internet use. Shortcut keys. Computer communication and Internet. Programming language. Application of net technology. Web design. Basic Software and hardware and their functionalities. Networking. Www and web browsers IT tools and business system. Introduction to multimedia. Emerging Technologies – Artificial intelligence, mobile computing, green computing, Banking & e- commerce application, etc. Current Affairs राष्ट्रीय तथा अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय महत्व के समसामयिक विषय, राष्ट्रीय तथा अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय संगठन, विमुद्रीकरण और उसका प्रभाव, साइबर क्राइम, रेल बजट का सामान्य बजट में विलय, सिन्धु जल समझौता, रियो ओलम्पिक, वस्तु एवं सेवाकर, पुरस्कार और सम्मान, देश/राजधानी/मुद्राएं, महत्वपूर्ण दिवस, अनुसंधान एवं खोज, पुस्तक और उनके लेखक, सूचना एवं संचार प्रोद्योगिकी का मौलिक/आधारभूत ज्ञान, सोशल मीडिया कम्यूनिकेशन, इण्टरनेट बैंकिंग, डिजिटल भुगतान, डिजिटल वालेट General Knowledge General Science Award and Honors Books and Authors Current Affairs of National & International Importance Indian Politics & Economics Questions from the events that happen in daily life especially from the perspective of General Science. Indian History: Focus will be on Knowledge of Financial, Social, Religious & Political Parties. Under the Indian Freedom Movement knowledge about Nature & Specialty of the Indian Freedom Movement, the Rise of nationalism & How we get Freedom is expected. World Geography: General Knowledge will be tested about the Physical/ Ecology of India, Economical, Social, Demographic Issues. सामान्य विज्ञान, भारत का इतिहास भारत का स्वतंत्रता संग्राम, भारतीय संविधान, भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था एवं संस्कृति, भारतीय कृषि, वाणिज्य एवं व्यापार, जनसंख्या, पर्यावरण एवं नगरीकरण, भारत का भूगोल तथा विश्व भूगोल और प्राकृतिक संसाधन, उ0प्र0 की शिक्षा संस्कृति और सामाजिक प्रथाओं के सम्बन्ध में विशिष्ट जानकारी, उ0प्र0 में राजस्य, पुलिस व सामान्य प्रशासनिक व्यवस्था, मानवाधिकार, आंतरिक सुरक्षा तथा आतंकवाद, भारत और उसके पड़ोसी देशों के बीच सम्बन्ध । Numerical Ability Test Number System Simplification HCF LCM Use of Table & Graph Decimal & Fraction Compound and Simple Interest Partnership Average Profit & Loss, Discount Time & Work, Time & Distance Ratio & Proportion Percentage Arithmetic Computations and other analytical functions Mensuration & Miscellaneous Mental Ability Test Logical Diagrams Symbol-Relationship Interpretation Perception Test Word formation Test Letter and number series Word and alphabet Analogy Direction sense Test Common Sense Test Logical interpretation of data Forcefulness of argument Determining implied meanings Mental Aptitude Test (Attitude towards the following) Public Interest Law and order Communal harmony Crime Control Rule of law Ability of Adaptability Professional Information (Basic level) Police System Contemporary Police Issues & Law and order Interest in Profession Mental toughness Sensitivity towards minorities and underprivileged Gender Sensitivity Intelligence Quotient Test Relationship and Analogy Spotting out the dissimilar Series Completion Coding-Decoding Direction Sense Blood Relation Problems based on the alphabet Time sequence test Venn Diagram and chart type test Mathematical ability Test Arranging in order Reasoning Visual memory Discrimination Analogies Similarities Differences Space visualization Problem Solving Analysis Judgement Decision Making Relationship Observation Concepts Arithmetical Reasoning Verbal & Figure Classification Arithmetical number series Abilities to deal with abstract ideas and symbols and their relationships

UP Police ASI 2021 Physical Standard Test (PST)

Candidates who will qualify in the UP Police ASI 2021 Online Exam (CBT) will be called to appear for the Physical Standard Test (PST). Below are the prescribed Physical Standards for UP Police ASI 2021 Recruitment:

UP Police ASI 2021 PST Category Height Chest For Male Candidates Gen/OBC/SC 163 cms 79-84 cms ST 156 cms 77-82 cms Note: Male Candidates should have a minimum of 5 cms of chest expansion For Female Candidates Gen/OBC/SC 150 cms N/A ST 145 cms N/A Note: Female Candidates should at least weigh 40 kgs.

UP Police ASI 2021 Computer Typing & Stenography Test

Candidates who will clear the physical test will be shortlisted for Computer Typing & Stenography Test. Also, only those candidates who have applied for Police Sub-Inspector Post (Confidential) and qualified in the Computer typing test will be called for Stenography Test.

UP Police ASI 2021 Final Merit List, Medical Test & Personality Test

Those candidates who qualify in the Computer Typing Test & Stenography Test (Police Sub-Inspector Confidential post) will be shortlisted in the Final Merit List. These candidates will have to clear the Medical Test & Personality Test for the final selection in UP Police.

After going through the above exam pattern of UP Police ASI 2021 Recruitment, it can be concluded that mere studying hard would not help the aspirants in clearing this exam. Candidates must make themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the Physical and medical tests.