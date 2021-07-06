UP Police SI Syllabus 2021 for 9534 Sub-Inspector Recruitment: Check Exam Pattern|Online Exam, Physical Tests (PET & PST) Details

UP Police SI Syllabus 2021 for 9534 Sub-Inspector Recruitment: Check the latest Exam pattern & Syllabus for the UP Police SI 2021 Exam for the recruitment of 9534 Sub-Inspector Vacancies.

UP Police SI Syllabus 2021 for 9534 Sub-Inspector Recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRB / UPPBPB) will conduct the exam for the recruitment of 9534 vacancies under Sub-Inspector Posts. Below is the brief detail of 9534 Sub-Inspector Vacancies in UP Police:

Name of Post Total Vacancies Sub-Inspector (SI) 9027 Platoon Commander PAC / SI Armed Police (Male) 484 Fire Service Second Officer (Male) 23 Total 9534

UP Police SI 2021 Exam Pattern

UP Police SI 2021 selection process will consist of 4 stages listed below:

Stages UP Police SI 2021 Selection Process 1 Examination (Online Mode) 2 Documentation & Physical Standard Test (PST) 3 Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

UP POLICE SI 2021 Online Exam Pattern

UP Police SI 2021 computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted on Different Dates & Different Shifts. The Online Exam for UP Police SI 2021 Recruitment will consist of four sections - General Hindi, Law/ Constitution/ General Knowledge, Numerical & Mental Ability Test, Mental Aptitude Test/Intelligence Test/Test of Reasoning. Each section will comprise 40 Questions of 100 Marks:

UP Police SI Online Exam Pattern 2021 Subject Name No. Questions Marks Duration General Hindi (सामान्य हिंदी) 40 100 Composite Time

of 120 Minutes (2 Hours) Basic Law/ Constitution/

General Knowledge 40 100 Numerical & Mental Ability Test 40 100 Mental Aptitude Test/

Intelligence Quotient Test/Reasoning 40 100 Total 160 400

Note:

- The test will be available in both Hindi and English language except for General Hindi.

- The online test for UP Police SI will consist of Multiple Choice Questions or MCQs.

- Time Duration for Online Exam is 120 Minutes (02 Hours)

- UP SI Online Exam will be of a total of 400 Marks comprising of 160 questions in total.

- Each question will carry 2.5 marks.

- There is No Negative Marking in UP Police SI Exam.

- The Qualifying marks in each subject will be 35 marks. Candidates who will get minimum of 35% Marks in each subject & overall 50% Marks will qualify for the PET/PST Round.

UP Police SI 2021 Online Exam Syllabus

The syllabus for the Online Examination for the UP Police SI 2021 Recruitment is as under:

Sections Syllabus General Hindi/ सामान्य हिंदी Hindi & Other Indian languages/ हिंदी और अन्य भारतीय भाषाएँ Hindi Grammar/ हिंदी व्याकरण Antonym, Synonym/एंटोनियम, पर्यायवाची One word Substitution/एकार्थी शब्द Comprehension Tatasam and tadbhav/तत्सम एवं तदभव वाक्यांशों के लिए शब्द निर्माण लोकोक्तियाँ एवं मुहावरे त्रुटि से सम्बंधित अनेकार्थी शब्द वर्तनी वाक्य संशोधन कारक लिंग वचन Basic Law/ Constitution/ General Knowledge Substantive Law/ Constitution Human Rights Traffic Rules National Security Issues Principle of Crime Punishment Right of Self Defence General Knowledge about Law General Knowledge about Indian Constitution Aim of the Constitution Fundamental Rights Directive principles Rules & Regulations of constitutional Amendments All India Service Information about social Law related to women children Reservation of SC/ ST, Environment Wild Life Conservation General Knowledge General Science Award and Honors Books and Authors Current Affairs of National & International Importance Indian Politics & Economics Questions from the events that happen in daily life especially from the perspective of General Science. Indian History: Focus will be on Knowledge of Financial, Social, Religious & Political Parties. Under the Indian Freedom Movement knowledge about Nature & Specialty of the Indian Freedom Movement, the Rise of nationalism & How we get Freedom is expected. World Geography: General Knowledge will be tested about the Physical/ Ecology of India, Economical, Social, Demographic Issues. Numerical & Mental Ability Test Numerical Ability Test Number System Simplification HCF LCM Use of Table & Graph Decimal & Fraction Compound and Simple Interest Partnership Profit & Loss, Discount Time & Work, Distance Ratio & Proportion Percentage Mensuration & Miscellaneous Mental Ability Test Logical Diagrams Symbol-Relationship Interpretation Codification Perception Test Word formation Test Letter and number series Word and alphabet Analogy Common Sense Test Letter and number coding Direction sense Test Logical interpretation of data Forcefulness of argument Determining implied meanings Mental Aptitude Test/ Intelligence Quotient Test/Reasoning Mental Aptitude Test (Attitude towards the following) Law and order Communal harmony Crime Control Rule of law Ability f Adaptability Professional Information (Basic level) Police System Contemporary Police Issues & Law and order Basic Law Interest in Profession Mental toughness Sensitivity towards minorities and underprivileged Gender sensitivity Intelligence Quotient Test Relationship and Analogy Test Spotting out the dissimilar Series Completion Coding-Decoding Direction Sense Test Blood Relation Problems based on the alphabet Time sequence test Venn Diagram and chart type test Mathematical ability Test Arranging in order Reasoning Visual memory Discrimination Analogies Similarities Differences Space visualization Observation, Relationship Concepts Arithmetical reasoning Verbal and figure classification Arithmetical number series Abilities to deal with abstract ideas and symbols and their relationships Arithmetical computations and other analytical functions Problem-solving Analysis and Judgment Decision-making

UP Police SI 2021 Physical Standard Test (PST)

Candidates who will qualify in the UP Police SI 2021 Online Exam (CBT) will be called to appear for the Physical Standard Test (PST). Below are the prescribed physical Standards for UP Police SI 2021 Recruitment:

UP Police SI 2021 PST Category Height Chest For Male Candidates Gen/OBC/SC 168 cms 79-84 cms ST 160 cms 77-82 cms Note: Male Candidates should have a minimum of 5 cms of chest expansion For Female Candidates Gen/OBC/SC 152 cms N/A ST 147 cms N/A Note: Female Candidates should at least weigh 40 kgs.

UP Police SI 2021 Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Candidates who will clear the Physical Standard Test (PST) will qualify for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Below are the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) details:

UP Police SI 2021 PET Category Male Female Race 4.8 km to be completed

within 28 minutes 2.4 km to be completed

within 16 minutes

After going through the above exam pattern of UP Police SI 2021 Recruitment, it can be concluded that mere studying hard would not help the aspirants in clearing this exam. Candidates must make themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.