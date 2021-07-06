UP Police SI Syllabus 2021 for 9534 Sub-Inspector Recruitment: Check Exam Pattern|Online Exam, Physical Tests (PET & PST) Details

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Jul 6, 2021 13:34 IST
UP Police SI Syllabus 2021 for 9534 Sub-Inspector Recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRB / UPPBPB) will conduct the exam for the recruitment of 9534 vacancies under Sub-Inspector Posts. Below is the brief detail of 9534 Sub-Inspector Vacancies in UP Police:

Name of Post

Total Vacancies

Sub-Inspector (SI)

9027

Platoon Commander PAC / SI Armed Police (Male)

484

Fire Service Second Officer (Male)

23

Total

9534

UP Police SI 2021 Exam Pattern

UP Police SI 2021 selection process will consist of 4 stages listed below:

Stages

UP Police SI 2021 Selection Process

1

Examination (Online Mode)

2

Documentation & Physical Standard Test (PST)

3

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

UP POLICE SI 2021 Online Exam Pattern

UP Police SI 2021 computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted on Different Dates & Different Shifts. The Online Exam for UP Police SI 2021 Recruitment will consist of four sections - General Hindi, Law/ Constitution/ General Knowledge, Numerical & Mental Ability Test, Mental Aptitude Test/Intelligence Test/Test of Reasoning. Each section will comprise 40 Questions of 100 Marks:  

UP Police SI Online Exam Pattern 2021

Subject Name

No. Questions

Marks

Duration

General Hindi (सामान्य हिंदी)

40

100

Composite Time
of 120 Minutes (2 Hours)

Basic Law/ Constitution/
General Knowledge

40

100

Numerical & Mental Ability Test

40

100

Mental Aptitude Test/
Intelligence Quotient Test/Reasoning

40

100

Total

160

400

  

Note:

- The test will be available in both Hindi and English language except for General Hindi.

- The online test for UP Police SI will consist of Multiple Choice Questions or MCQs.

- Time Duration for Online Exam is 120 Minutes (02 Hours)

- UP SI Online Exam will be of a total of 400 Marks comprising of 160 questions in total.

- Each question will carry 2.5 marks.

- There is No Negative Marking in UP Police SI Exam.

- The Qualifying marks in each subject will be 35 marks. Candidates who will get minimum of 35% Marks in each subject & overall 50% Marks will qualify for the PET/PST Round.

UP Police SI 2021 Online Exam Syllabus

The syllabus for the Online Examination for the UP Police SI 2021 Recruitment is as under:

Sections

Syllabus

General Hindi/ सामान्य हिंदी

Hindi & Other Indian languages/ हिंदी और अन्य भारतीय भाषाएँ

Hindi Grammar/ हिंदी व्याकरण

Antonym, Synonym/एंटोनियम, पर्यायवाची

One word Substitution/एकार्थी शब्द

Comprehension

Tatasam and tadbhav/तत्सम एवं तदभव

वाक्यांशों के लिए शब्द निर्माण

लोकोक्तियाँ एवं मुहावरे

त्रुटि से सम्बंधित अनेकार्थी शब्द

वर्तनी

वाक्य संशोधन

कारक

लिंग

वचन

Basic Law/ Constitution/ General Knowledge

Substantive Law/ Constitution

Human Rights

Traffic Rules

National Security Issues

Principle of Crime Punishment

Right of Self Defence

General Knowledge about Law

General Knowledge about Indian Constitution

Aim of the Constitution

Fundamental Rights

Directive principles

Rules & Regulations of constitutional Amendments

All India Service

Information about social Law related to women children

Reservation of SC/ ST, Environment

Wild Life Conservation

General Knowledge

 

General Science

Award and Honors

Books and Authors

Current Affairs of National & International Importance

Indian Politics & Economics

Questions from the events that happen in daily life especially from the perspective of General Science.

Indian History: Focus will be on Knowledge of Financial, Social, Religious & Political Parties. Under the Indian Freedom Movement knowledge about Nature & Specialty of the Indian Freedom Movement, the Rise of nationalism & How we get Freedom is expected.

World Geography: General Knowledge will be tested about the Physical/ Ecology of India, Economical, Social, Demographic Issues.

Numerical & Mental Ability Test

Numerical Ability Test

Number System

Simplification

HCF LCM

Use of Table & Graph

Decimal & Fraction

Compound and Simple Interest

Partnership

Profit & Loss, Discount

Time & Work, Distance

Ratio & Proportion

Percentage

Mensuration & Miscellaneous

Mental Ability Test

Logical Diagrams

Symbol-Relationship Interpretation

Codification Perception Test

Word formation Test

Letter and number series

Word and alphabet

Analogy

 Common Sense Test

Letter and number coding

Direction sense Test

Logical interpretation of data

Forcefulness of argument

Determining implied meanings

Mental Aptitude Test/

Intelligence Quotient Test/Reasoning

Mental Aptitude Test (Attitude towards the following)

Law and order

Communal harmony

Crime Control

Rule of law

Ability f Adaptability

Professional Information (Basic level)

Police System

Contemporary Police Issues & Law and order

Basic Law

Interest in Profession

Mental toughness

Sensitivity towards minorities and underprivileged

Gender sensitivity

Intelligence Quotient Test

Relationship and Analogy Test

Spotting out the dissimilar

Series Completion

Coding-Decoding

Direction Sense Test

Blood Relation

Problems based on the alphabet

Time sequence test

Venn Diagram and chart type test

Mathematical ability Test

Arranging in order

Reasoning

Visual memory

Discrimination

Analogies

Similarities

Differences

Space visualization

Observation, Relationship

Concepts

Arithmetical reasoning

Verbal and figure classification

Arithmetical number series

Abilities to deal with abstract ideas and symbols and their relationships

Arithmetical computations and other analytical functions

Problem-solving

Analysis and Judgment

Decision-making

UP Police SI 2021 Physical Standard Test (PST)

Candidates who will qualify in the UP Police SI 2021 Online Exam (CBT) will be called to appear for the Physical Standard Test (PST). Below are the prescribed physical Standards for UP Police SI 2021 Recruitment:

UP Police SI 2021 PST

Category

Height

Chest

For Male Candidates

Gen/OBC/SC

168 cms

79-84 cms

ST

160 cms

77-82 cms

Note: Male Candidates should have a minimum of 5 cms of chest expansion

For Female Candidates

Gen/OBC/SC

152 cms

N/A

ST

147 cms

N/A

Note: Female Candidates should at least weigh 40 kgs.

UP Police SI 2021 Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Candidates who will clear the Physical Standard Test (PST) will qualify for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Below are the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) details:

UP Police SI 2021 PET

Category

Male

Female

Race

4.8 km  to be completed
within 28 minutes

2.4 km  to be completed
within 16 minutes

After going through the above exam pattern of UP Police SI 2021 Recruitment, it can be concluded that mere studying hard would not help the aspirants in clearing this exam. Candidates must make themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.

