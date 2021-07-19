UP Police ASI 2021 UPPRPB Registration Ends on 22nd July: Get Direct Link to Apply Online for 1329 Assistant Sub-Inspector Vacancies

UP Police ASI 2021 UPPRPB Registration Ends on 22nd July: Check the step-by step-process & important information needed while filling the application form for UPPRPB UP Police ASI 2021 Exam for Recruitment of 1329 Assistant Sub-Inspector Vacancies.

UP Police ASI 2021 UPPRPB Registration Ends on 22nd July: UP Police ASI 2021 Online Registration Process will end on 22nd July 2021 at the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). Eligible male and female candidates can apply for 1329 Vacancies under Police Sub Inspector (Confidential), Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk & Accounts) Posts in UP Police. Below are the important dates for UP Police ASI 2021 Recruitment Process:

UP Police ASI 2021 Recruitment Important Dates Online Application Opening Date 1st June 2021 Online Application Closing Date 22nd July 2021 (23:59 hrs) Direct Link to Apply Online UP Police ASI 2021 Online Exam Date To be notified later UP Police ASI 2021 PST Date To be notified later UP Police ASI 2021 Computer Typing Test Stenography Test Date To be notified later

How to Apply Online for UP Police ASI 2021 Exam?

Let’s have a look at the step-by-step registration process for the various posts under UP Police ASI 2021 Recruitment Drive. Remember the application can be filled in online mode only.

Before proceeding for filling, keep the following information/ documents ready:

S. No. Information/ Documents Required 1 Mobile Number (to be verified through OTP) 2 Email ID 3 Scanned color passport size recent photograph in JPEG format (11 KB to 30 KB). 4 Scanned signature in JPEG format (05 to 10 KB). 5 Category Certificate - If applying for Category under EWS, OBC, SC or ST. 6 Non-Creamy Layer Certificate for OBC Category within the period of 01-April 2020 to Last date of submission of Online application form. 7 Income and Asset Certificate for EWS Category. 8 Domicile Certificate - If UP Domicile 9 Dependent of Freedom Fighter Certificate - If dependent of freedom fighter. 10 O level Certificate in Computer from DOEACC or NIELIT Society or Government recognized Degree or above in Computer Application / Technology. - if respective qualification is obtained. 11 'B' certificate of National Cadet Corps - if served in National Cadet Corps 12 Territorial Army Service Certificate - if served in Territorial Army 13 Ex-Servicemen Discharge Certificate / NOC in case of ex-serviceman applicants only relevant portion of the Discharge Certificate / Book will be required. 14 NOC from Competent Authority - in case of working UP State Government Civilian Employee. 15 Following educational documents - 10th Mark-sheetor Certificate, which contains your Date of Birth - 12th / HSC Mark-sheet or Certificate, which contains your Date of Birth - Graduation Mark-sheet / Certificate - Degree in Law from an Institute, College or University recognised by University Grants Commission (UGC) - If applicable - Certificate of Proficiency in Computer - If applicable Note 1: Document must be of JPEG, JPG or PDF format only and size must be between 50 KB and 600 KB. Note 2: Applications with blurred photographs / illegible signature / unclear scanned images of documents will be summarily rejected Note 3: The Applicants are advised to give their own Mobile Number and e-mail address as only one application will be accepted from a Mobile Number/e-mail ID. Applicants are advised to fill their correct and active e-mail addresses and mobile number in the online application as correspondence may be made by the Department through e-mail/ SMS. Further, e-mail address and Mobile Number will also be used for retrieval of password / Reference number, if required.

The process of filling online application for the examination consists of two parts:

1. Basic Detail filling Process:

This is for generating the Reference Number and Password. To register the First time, click on "New User" on https://upprpbsimca20.onlineapplicationform.org/UPPRPBM/. Read INSTRUCTIONS carefully and click the check box to acknowledge the same and proceed. The applicant has to read the notification, instructions to applicants, vacancy position carefully before filling up the application form. Fill up the "Basic Details" form. Due care should be taken while filling details as these details will be auto fetched in the detailed form filling process and no changes will be permitted later. Fill in the following details required in the basic application form:

S. No. Basic Detail 1 Title (Mr/Ms/Mrs/Dr) 2 Applicant Full Name 3 Gender (Male/Female) 4 Provide information about your Nationality. 5 Enter your Email 6 Confirm same Email ID. 7 Enter your Mobile Number. 8 Click the 'Mobile OTP'. An OTP will be sent to your mobile number. Enter the OTP. 9 Type the verification code as displayed on the screen. 10 Click the check box for declaration. 11 Click 'Submit'. 12 Your data will be saved and a Reference number will be displayed on the screen. The Reference Number and Password for first-time login will be sent to your mobile number and Email ID.

2. Educational and other detail filling Process:

This is for submitting further details such as Posts applying for, Personal Details, Educational qualifications and other details. Also for uploading recent Photo, Signature, other requisite Documents in prescribed file format and for making payment of an applicable fee.

S. No. Educational and Other Detail 1 Login by using the Reference number and Password received to your mobile and email on the Basic application process. Change the password on the first login. 2 The home page with instructions will be opened. After reading instructions continue to open the 'Application'. 3 In 'Personal Details', furnish the details as follows: Note: The details of Title/Name/Gender/E-mail ID/ Mobile Number will be auto fetched from the 'Basic Registration' and are non-editable. - Provide information related to UP Domicile and furnish the requisite details about domicile certificates - Select your Category viz., UR/OBC/SC/ST/EWS and furnish the requisite details about category certificates. - Furnish the details in case of dependent of freedom fighter. - Furnish the details in case of UP State Government Civilian Employee. - Furnish the details in case of ex-serviceman. - Fill in your date of birth exactly as given in the Matriculation (10th Class) Certificate. - Enter your Father's Name and Mother's Name as per standard record. - Enter your complete Permanent and Communication address with Pincode. 4 Please enter the following carefully in 'Preference Selection' viz. Preference about Post for which candidate wants to be considered 1st if selected. SI (Confidential) SI (Confidential-Vigilance) ASI Ministerial ASI Accounts (Only for Commerce Graduate) ASIM Vigilance Proceed further to the next part of the Detailed Registration. 5 In the 'Educational Details' section, please furnish the details of Educational qualification and other qualifications. - 10th Class Examination - 12th Class Examination - Graduation (mandatory in commerce if ASI Accounts (Only for Commerce Graduate) is one of the selected preferences.) Note: If any deviation will be found in details entered by the applicant, his application is liable for disqualification at any stage. Furnish details related to preferential qualification. Proceed further to the next part of the Detailed Registration. Note 1: Applying Candidates must have cleared qualification and must be in possession of required education certificates/degree as on the last date of application. Candidates who have appeared or are appearing for the required qualification and do not have education certificates/degrees are not eligible to apply for this recruitment. Note 2: Preferential qualification shall carry no marks, but in the event of two or more candidates having equal marks, candidates with preferential qualifications shall be given preference in the final selection list under Rule 15(g) 6 Upload your recent Scanned image of Color Passport size Photo - Size 11Kb-30Kb of file format JPG or JPEG only. 7 Upload your clear Scanned image of Signature - Size 05Kb-10Kb of file format JPG or JPEG only. 8 Upload the Scanned image of requisite documents - Size 50Kb-600Kb of file format pdf, JPG or JPEG only (also file name should not have special characters) and proceed further to preview page.

Application Fee & Mode of Payment

Applicants can make payment through only Online (using RuPay Card/Credit Card/Other UPI through gateway payment). The application and Examination Fees: Rs. 400/- (Rs. Four Hundred Only) for all applicants:

Category Applicable Fee All Category Rs. 400 Women, SC, ST, PwD, & Ex-Servicemen Nil

Only after successful payment, the Applicant will get a registration number which will be used for further communication and the applicant considered as a registered Candidate. The Applicant will also receive an email and SMS upon successful payment. Once the fee has been successfully paid, the payment status will accordingly get updated in the system and the applicant can take the print/download the application form and payment receipt from the Dashboard page.

For any queries related to the online application process, payment gateway and Exam Process, kindly contact on below given Helpdesk Number: Phone Number: 022 - 6250337901; E-Mail: upprpbsimca2021@onlineapplicationform.org; Timing: 9:00 hrs - 18:00 hrs Monday to Saturday (except on National Holidays).