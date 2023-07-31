UP Police Constable Previous Years Question Paper: PDF Download

UP Police Constable Question Paper: Download UP Police Constable previous year question papers pdf for the previous years. Candidates must practice the UP Police Constable's previous year's question paper to understand the difficulty level and question structure and increase their performance.

UP Police Constable Question Papers are essential to enhance the preparation level as it provides real insights into the question format. Recently, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board announced that it will release approximately 52699 vacancies for UP Constable posts. The selection process will be conducted in various stages, including Online Written Exam, Document Verification, Physical Standard Test, and Physical Efficiency Test.

There are various advantages of solving UP Police Constable's previous year question papers. It is helpful in understanding the difficulty level, exam trends, and level of questions asked over the past years. The exam conducting body declares the UP Police Constable Question Paper after the exam is conducted successfully.

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has shared the UP Police Constable previous year's question papers for the past ten years on this page. This will help you analyse the changes in the question pattern, and exam trends and maximise your chances of qualifying for the exam.

In this article, we have shared the download link to previous years’ UP Police Constable question papers PDFs of previous year

UP Police Constable Previous Year Question Papers

UP Police Constable question paper pdf is a useful study resource that would help you to get an idea of important topics, question format, marking scheme, and other exam-relevant details. It will allow you to identify the areas that require improvement and strengthen your preparation skills.

As per the past trends, the question has been reported to be easy to moderate level in the UP Police Constable examination. Thus, one can expect questions to be moderate level in the upcoming UP constable exam. Hence, it is essential to solve the UP Police Constable's previous year's question papers to prepare effectively.

UP Police Constable Previous Year Question Papers: PDF Download

There are many advantages of practicing UP Police Constable previous year question papers with solutions. It is one of the best resources for revising all the concepts covered so far. Download the UP Police Constable question papers PDF of previous years below:

Previous Question Paper Year PDF Download UP Police Constable (27 Jan 2019 Shift 1) To be updated soon UP Police Constable (27 Jan 2019 Shift 2) To be updated soon UP Police Constable (28 Jan 2019 Shift 1) To be updated soon UP Police Constable (28 Jan 2019 Shift 2) To be updated soon UP Police Constable (26 Oct 2018 Shift 1) To be updated soon UP Police Constable (26 Oct 2018 Shift 2) To be updated soon

Benefits of Solving UP Police Constable Previous Year Question Papers

There are numerous benefits of practising the previous year's UP Police Constable question papers shared below:

Candidates should check the UP Police Constable previous year question papers to get an idea of the exam format, the level of questions asked in the exam, previous trends, and the topics often asked in the exam.

Solving the UP Police Constable previous year question paper with solutions will help you to track preparation levels and focus on the weak spot that requires improvements.

Solving past year's papers will help you to attempt maximum questions in the stipulated time with 90-95% accuracy.

UP Police Constable question papers are reliable material to revise the syllabus and remember concepts for a longer period.

How to Attempt UP Police Constable Question Paper?

To solve the UP Police Constable question paper effectively, follow the steps shared below:

Go through the UP Police Constable question paper thoroughly before individually attempting the previous year's papers.

The next step is to set a countdown timer as per exam duration for solving every question and try to solve the entire paper in the stipulated time period.

Firstly, solve the questions without checking the answer keys to track your preparation level.

After attempting the entire question paper, tally your responses with the UP Police Constable previous year question paper with solutions to compute the number of correct and wrong responses marked in the paper.

UP Police Constable Previous Year Question Papers Analysis

As per the previous year's exam analysis, the difficulty level of the UP Police Constable paper was easy to moderate level. In brief, the difficulty level and good number of attempts for the exam are as follows: General Science (20-21, easy), Maths (10-12, moderate), Reasoning (45-46, easy to moderate), and Hindi (27-28, easy).

UP Police Constable Question Paper Pattern

Candidates should check the UP Police Constable question paper pattern to know about the question pattern, number of sections, and marking scheme followed in the exam. Check the pattern of the UP Police Constable question paper below:

The written exam comprises objective-type questions.

The language of the paper is English and Hindi.

The exam duration will be 2 hours.

As per the marking scheme, 2 marks are allocated for every correct response, and a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answers