UP TGT Admit Card 2025: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB) is all set to release the UP TGT Admit Card 2025 soon on its official website-upsessb.pariksha.nic.in. Once released, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link to be activated by the concerned authority. The UT TGT is exam is scheduled to be held on July 21 and July 22, 2025 across the state. It is expected that the authority will release the UP TGT Admit Card 2025 for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) soon on its official website. Once the dmit card link is activated, candidates will be able to download their admit card by visiting the website upsessb.pariksha.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download the UPSESSB TGT admit card after using their login credentials to the link at -upsessb.pariksha.nic.in. You will get the direct link to download the UP TGT Admit Card 2025 here.

Click on the link “TGT Admit Card” or “Hall Ticket” on the homepage.

Provide your login credentials including Registration Number, Date of Birth and Security Code (captcha) to the link.

You will get your hall ticket in a new window.

Download and save the same for future reference.

Important Points Related to UP TGT Admit Card Theup tgt admit card admit card is an important document to enter the exam hall and appear for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)exam. It will provide you with all the details including exam shifts, timing, exam venue and others with the documents required to appear for the exam. Here are list of documents to carry at least one original valid Photo identification card (in physical form) issued by Governments as - Passport,

Pan Card,

Voter ID,

Aadhaar Card,

Government Employee ID or

Driving License, etc. UP TGT Exam 2025 Pattern The written for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) posts exam will be conducted in offline mode as per the pattern given below Mode of exam Objective Type Total Number of Question 125 Multiple Choice Question (MCQs) Each Question Carry mark 4 Total Marks 500 Duration 2 hours

Download your hall ticket and keep a copy for future reference. Details Mentioned on UP TGT Admit Card 2025 Candidates applied successfully for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) are advised to go through and check their UP TGT admit cards extensively after downloading the same. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. Candidates are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-