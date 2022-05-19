UPLDB MAITRI Recruitment 2022: 2000 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @ upldb.up.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Livestock Development Board is hiring 2000 MAITRI Posts. Candidates can check vacancy details, educational qualifications, age limit, and other details.

UPLDB Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Livestock Development Board (UPLDB) has published the notification for MAITRI- Multi-Purpose AI Technician in Rural India. The board has notified 2000 vacancies for 75 districts under this recruitment drive. The candidates can submit their applications by 10 June 2022.

Candidates seeking to apply for UPLPD MAITRI Recruitment 2022 should be 12th class passed and their age should not be more than 40 years. They can check more details regarding UP Livestock Development Recruitment 2022 are available in the PDF below:

UPLPD MAITRI Notification

UPLPD MAITRI Online Application Link

UPLDB MAITRI 2022 Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 10 June 2022 till midnight

UPLDB MAITRI 2022 Vacancies

MAITRI - 2000

OBC - 1400

SC - 500

ST - 100

Eligibility Criteria for UPLDB MAITRI 2022

Educational Qualification:

12th passed with Biology

The candidate should be a resident of the concerned district

UPLDB MAITRI 2022 Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

How to Apply for UPLDB MAITRI Recruitment 2022

Eligible and intersted candidates can apply online on or before the last date.