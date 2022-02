UPPCL Admit Card 2022 for Assistant Accountant and ARO Posts, Download @upenergy.in

UPPCL Admit Card 2022 for Assistant Accountant and ARO has been released by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) at upenergy.in. Download From Here.

UPPCL Admit Card 2022 for Assistant Accountant and ARO: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has uploaded the admit card of the exam for the post of Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari and for Assistant Accountant (AA) on upenergy.in. Candidates can download UPPCL Assistant Accountant Admit Card and UPPCL Assistant Review Officer Admit Card through the links below:

How to Download UPPCL Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of UPPCL - upenergy.in Visit ‘Vacancy/Result’ Tab Now, Click on ‘View/Download’ given against ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE EXAM (CBT) FOR THE POST OF "ASSISTANT REVIEW OFFICER" AGAINST ADVT. No. 05/VSA/2021/ARO’ or ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE EXAM (CBT) FOR THE POST OF "ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT" AGAINST ADVT. No. 06/VSA/2021/AA’ Scroll Down, Mark Tick and click on ‘CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD’ Enter your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’ UPPCL AA Admit Card and UPPCL ARO Admit Card

UPPCL Exam Pattern

Total Number of Questions - 200

Total Marks - 200

Negative Marking - 1/4 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) had uploaded the notification for recruitment for 14 Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari, against advt no. 05/VSA/2021, and 240 for Assistant Accountant (AA), against Advt No. 06/2021.