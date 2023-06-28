UPPCL Answer Key 2023 OUT for Assistant Accountant and Accounts Officer: Submit Objection at uppcl.org

UPPCL Answer Key 2023 has been released for Assistant Accountant and Accounts Officer. Candidates can download UPPCL Assistant Accountant Answer Key and download UPPCL Accounts Officer Answer Key Here.

UPPCL Answer Key 2023 OUT for Assistant Accountant and Accounts Officer: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) uploaded the answer key Assistant Accountant and Accounts Officer on its official website i.e. upenergy.in. Candidates can download UPPCL Assistant Accountant Answer Key and UPPCL Accounts Officer Answer Key from this page.

UPPCL Answer Key Download

UPPCL Assistant Accountant Answer Key Download Here UPPCL Accounts Officer Answer Key Download Here

Candidates are advised to submit Objections in the Question Paper and/or Answer Keys through this link only. Objections through any other mode/means/channel shall not be entertained /The candidates can submit their Objection from 10 AM 28 June 2023 to 01 July 2023(11:55 PM). The link for submission of Objection shall not be available there after.

How to Download UPPCL Admit Card 2023 for Assistant Accountant and Accounts Officer ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the UPPCL i.e. upenergy.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: Now, login into your account using your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’

Step 4: Download UPPCL AA Answer Key

Step 5: Click on + button in the tab "Objections" to raise your objection