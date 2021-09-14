UPPCL JE Answer Key 2021 Out for Electrical: Upload Objection @upenergy.in, Download Response Sheet Here

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL) has released the answer key of online for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) for Electrical on official website i.e. upenergy.in. Check Direct Link

UPPCL JE Answer Key 2021 has been uploaded by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL) official website i.e. upenergy.in. Those who attended the online Exam for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) for Electrical cadre can download UPPCL Answe Key along with response sheet through the UPPCL JE Answer Key Link available in this article.

UPPCL JE Answer Key Download Link

UPPCL JE Result shall be announced after considering all the objections. Those who qualify in the online exam will be called for Document Verification.

How to Download UPPCL JE Answer Key 2021 ?

Visit the official website of UPPCL - upenergy.in and to on ‘Vacancy/Result’ Tab given on the homepage A new window will open, click on ‘View/Download’ given against " DOWNLOAD RESPONSE KEY & UPLOAD OBJECTION FOR THE POST OF "JUNIOR ENGINEER (TRAINEE) ELECTRICAL" AGAINST ADVT. NO. 07/VSA/2020/ JE/E&M" A new page will be opened where you are required to enter your ‘User Id’ and ‘Password’ Click on ‘Login’ button Download UPPCL Junior Engineer Answer Key

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd had invited applications for the post of JE Trainee under E & M Cadre from 04 December 2020 to 28 December 2020.

The selected candidates shall undergo a training programme for a period as decided by UPPCL. After the completion of training, the candidate shall be considered for absorption as per existing rules of UPPCL