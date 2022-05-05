UPPCL Lekha Lipik Result 2022 Out, Download Link Here

UPPCL Lekha Lipik Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released a result for accounts clerk on its website. Candidates who applied for UPPCL Lekha Lipik Exam 2022 (06/VSA/2020/LL) can download their results through the official website of UPPCL.i.e. upenergy.in.

UPPCL Lekha Lipik PET was held on 12 March 2022 and Documentation on 19 March 2022. Candidates can check UPPCL exam results along with cut-offs from the official website. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below.

How to Download UPPCL Lekha Lipik Result 2022?

Visit the official website of UPPCL.i.e. upenergy.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'UPPCL Lekha Lipik Result 2022 Download Link'. A PDF will be opened. Check your roll numbers and save UPPCL Lekha Lipik Result 2022 for future reference.

Download UPPCL Lekha Lipik Result 2022

The above list of the result is provisional. Candidates can download UPPCL Lekha Lipik Result 2022 and save it for future reference. Candidates are advised to check their results along with cut off directly by clicking on the above link.