UPPCL Skill Test Call Letter 2021 for Stenographer Post Released @upenergy.in, Check Direct Link Here

UPPCL Stenographer Skill Test Call Letter 2021 Download: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit card for Stenographer Gr III Skill Test on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for UPPCL Stenographer Gr III Skill Test round can download their Admit Card from the official website of UPPCL - upenergy.in.

Direct Link to download the UPPCL Skill Test Call Letter 2021 for Stenographer Post is available on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited. Candidates who have to appear for the Skill Test round for Stenographer Gr III against Advt no- 07/VSA/2019/BACKLOG can download their Admit card from the official website.

In a bid to download the UPPCL Stenographer Skill Test Admit Card 2020, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including User Id and Password on its official website.

Selection for the Stenographer III posts will be done on the basis of their performance in written examination and shorthand test/typing test.

According to the notification, under the selection process for Stenographer Gr III Post, candidates will have to appear for the Skill test as short hand speed of minimum 60 words per minute and typing speed of minimum 30 words per minutes on computer. Candidates who have to appear for Stenographer Gr III Post Skill Test can check the details about the Skill Test notification and download their Admit card from the official website. However you can download the same also from the direct link given below.

How to Download: UPPCL Stenographer Skill Test Admit Card 2020