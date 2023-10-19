UPPCL TG2 Admit Card 2023 Released uppcl.org: Check Download Link

UPPCL TG2 Admit Card 2023: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has uploaded the Admit Card for the exam scheduled to be held for the post of Technician TG2. Candidates who applied for the exam can download UPPCL Admit Card from the official website of UPPCL uppcl.org. Candidates can check date, time and centre of the Exam on their UPPCL Technician Call Letter. UPPCL is conducting the Computer Based Test for the post of Technician Grade II from 03 November 2023 onwards. The candidates can check the exam time, and exam centre on their admit card for which the link is available here.
UPPCL TG2 Admit Card
The candidates will have to provide their login credentials including User ID and Password on the official website. The direct link is given below. You can download the same through the link below:
|UPPCL TG2 Admit Card
|Download Here
uppcl.org TG2 Admit Card Highlights
The exam will be conducted on multiple dates. The other details related to the exam and admit card are available below.
Name of the Organization
Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited
Vacancies
891
Exam Date
03, 07, 08, 09, 10 and 17 November 2023
Admit Card Date
19 October 2023
Credentials
User Name
Password
Official Website
https://uppcl.org
How to Download UPPCL TG2 Admit Card 2023 ?
The candidates can follow the steps given below in this article to download their admit card from the website of the UPPCL
- Visit to official website of UPPCL -uppcl.org
- Go to ‘Vacancy/Result’ Tab given on the homepage
- A new window will open, click on ‘View’ given against "DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE EXAM (CBT) FOR THE POST OF "TECHNICIAN-(ELECTRICAL)" AGAINST ADVT. NO. 10/VSA/2022/TeCHNICIAN(eLECTRICAL) "
- It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to login into your account
- Download UPPCL Technician Admit Card