UPPCL TG2 Admit Card 2023 Released uppcl.org: Check Download Link

UPPCL TG2 Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited on uppcl.org. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam can check the direct Link to download UP Technician Admit Card and Steps to download the admit card in this article.

UPPCL TG2 Admit Card 2023: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has uploaded the Admit Card for the exam scheduled to be held for the post of Technician TG2. Candidates who applied for the exam can download UPPCL Admit Card from the official website of UPPCL uppcl.org. Candidates can check date, time and centre of the Exam on their UPPCL Technician Call Letter. UPPCL is conducting the Computer Based Test for the post of Technician Grade II from 03 November 2023 onwards. The candidates can check the exam time, and exam centre on their admit card for which the link is available here.

UPPCL TG2 Admit Card

The candidates will have to provide their login credentials including User ID and Password on the official website. The direct link is given below. You can download the same through the link below:

UPPCL TG2 Admit Card Download Here

uppcl.org TG2 Admit Card Highlights

The exam will be conducted on multiple dates. The other details related to the exam and admit card are available below.

Name of the Organization Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited Vacancies 891 Exam Date 03, 07, 08, 09, 10 and 17 November 2023 Admit Card Date 19 October 2023 Credentials User Name Password Official Website https://uppcl.org

How to Download UPPCL TG2 Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can follow the steps given below in this article to download their admit card from the website of the UPPCL