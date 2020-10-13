UPPSC AE Exam 2019 Postponed, Check New Dates @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC AE Exam 2019: Uttar Pradesh Public Service (UPPSC) has again postponed the UPPSC AE Exam 2019 Date due to unavoidable reasons. All those candidates who were going to appear for UPPSC AE Exam 2019 can check the new schedule on the official website of UPPSC.i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the latest notice released by UPPSC, the commission will now conduct UPPSC AE Exam 2019 on 13 December 2020. Earlier, the commission was to conduct UPPSC AE Exam 2019 on 1 November 2020. This is the second time that commission has postponed the UPPSC AE Exam 2019. Initially, the exam was scheduled to be held on 7 June 2020 which was postponed till 1 November 2020.

The commission will upload the UPPSC AE Exam 2019 Admit Card on the official website in due course. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of UPPSC for latest updates.

Around 712 vacancies will be recruited through this drive for the post of Assistant Engineer, Bhoomi Sanrakshan Adhikari/ Technical Officer, Engineer & Other Posts through Combined State Engineering Services (General Recruitment/ Special Recruitment) Exam -2019. For which, the selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their marks secured in the written and interview test.

Check UPPSC AE Exam 2019 New Exam Date

Official Website

The notification for UPPSC AE Recruitment 2020 was released on 30 December 2020 and the last date of application was 30 October 2020. Candidates can directly check the official notice by clicking on the provided link.

UPPSC AE Exam Pattern 2020

The written test consists of two papers. Each paper will have 125 Questions of 375 Marks. The questions in the written test will be asked in Multiple Choice Question Format.

Latest Government Jobs:

Indian Army JAG 26, SSC Tech 56 and SSCW Tech 27 Notification to release on this date @joinindianarmy.nic.in for April 2021, Details Here

GPCL Recruitment 2020, Applications invited for Assistant Manager, Overman and Other Posts

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020, Walk in for Research Assistant, Field Worker & Other Posts

TN PWD Recruitment 2020 for 280 Graduate and Technician Posts